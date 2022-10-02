Oregon has been relatively healthy this season on defense, but they'll be without a starting linebacker against Stanford.

Justin Flowe was seen wearing his jersey but no pads on the sideline during the opening half of tonight's game and won't be available. He played in Oregon's week 4 game on the road against Washington State.

The former five-star recruit has battled injuries during his time at Oregon after signing with the Ducks in 2020. He missed all but one game last season after suffering a season-ending injury against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Through the first half so far the Ducks have rotated linebackers Noah Sewell, Jeffrey Bassa, Jackson LaDuke and Keith Brown. Stanford's offense has struggled to maintain drives and generate explosive plays for most of the first half.

