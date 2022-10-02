Skip to main content

Oregon LB Justin Flowe Unavailable vs. Stanford

The Ducks are without one of their starting linebackers against the Cardinal.
Oregon has been relatively healthy this season on defense, but they'll be without a starting linebacker against Stanford. 

Justin Flowe was seen wearing his jersey but no pads on the sideline during the opening half of tonight's game and won't be available. He played in Oregon's week 4 game on the road against Washington State.

READ MORE: Live updates Oregon vs. Stanford

The former five-star recruit has battled injuries during his time at Oregon after signing with the Ducks in 2020. He missed all but one game last season after suffering a season-ending injury against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Through the first half so far the Ducks have rotated linebackers Noah Sewell, Jeffrey Bassa, Jackson LaDuke and Keith Brown. Stanford's offense has struggled to maintain drives and generate explosive plays for most of the first half.

