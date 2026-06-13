Oregon Loses Out on Top Defensive Line Recruit to Georgia, Texas, Ohio State

As the summer offseason continues to roll on towards fall camp, the Oregon Ducks search for top recruits to add to their 2027 class with massive official visits scheduled throughout the month of June.

Currently, according to 247 Sports, the Ducks sit securely in the No. 6 spot in the nation for 2027 recruiting with 13 four-stars and four three-stars, still searching for that first initial five-star commitment. Recently, the Ducks crossed another name off their list of five-star prospects.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Defensive Line Recruit Marcus Fakatou Cancels Oregon Ducks Official Visit

Recruited by Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, five-star defensive lineman and Chatsworth, California native Marcus Fakatou announced his top three schools as the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

On top of that announcement, Fakatou also cancelled his upcoming visit to Oregon on the weekend of June 12 and his official visit to Notre Dame on June 15. Prior to this announcement, Fakatou took visits to his now top three programs with a stop in Columbus, Ohio, for the Buckeyes on May 29, a visit to Georgia on June 1, and a visit to Texas on June 5.

The multi-sport athlete with experience in rugby is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country for his class. Plus, with a physical composition of 6-6, 275 pounds, Fakatou will make a stand-up trench monster for one of the three final programs.

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks into the hotel as the Oregon Ducks arrive in Los Angeles ahead of the Rose Bowl Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Current Recruiting Standpoint

With Fakatou out of the picture, the June 12 recruiting weekend is filled with mostly offensive recruits, minus five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp and three-star edge rusher Josh Christensen.

Currently on the defensive side, the Ducks are fairly stacked for their 2027 class, with two defensive line commits. In a recent breakdown of the top recruiting teams for 2027, where the Ducks were ranked at No. 13, ESPN's Craig Haubert explained that Oregon's class is anchored by their defensive talent.

"Zane Rowe has a big frame and could play end or inside, depending on how he develops. Rashad Streets is a little rawer than Rowe but possesses a high ceiling as he is a rangy edge defender with a good get-off and range. They landed the top-rated player in Hawai'i, Toa Satele, who possesses a lengthy frame to develop and brings high-motor style of play with the tools to be a three-down defender," Haubert wrote.

Not to mention, Oregon also has a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Achilles Reyna of Seattle, Washington. There are already a few names committed to Oregon, but work to be done to plug the holes of Oregon's future departing defensive linemen.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes the ball as Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'mauri Washington (52) gives chase Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Path Ahead

Oregon's 2026 squad is known for its returning veterans, and that applies particularly on the defensive side of the ball and the defensive line. Stand-out senior A'Mauri Washington, redshirt senior Bear Alexander, redshirt senior Derrick Brown Jr., and redshirt senior Jerome Simmons all phase out of eligibility at the end of the 2026 season.

Counting Oregon's current commitments, that means the defensive line room will be down to five athletes, meaning the Ducks have to continue pounding pavement on the recruiting trail, or start strategizing for future transfer portal pick-ups.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.