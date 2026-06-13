Oregon Loses Out on Top Defensive Line Recruit to Georgia, Texas, Ohio State
As the summer offseason continues to roll on towards fall camp, the Oregon Ducks search for top recruits to add to their 2027 class with massive official visits scheduled throughout the month of June.
Currently, according to 247 Sports, the Ducks sit securely in the No. 6 spot in the nation for 2027 recruiting with 13 four-stars and four three-stars, still searching for that first initial five-star commitment. Recently, the Ducks crossed another name off their list of five-star prospects.
Defensive Line Recruit Marcus Fakatou Cancels Oregon Ducks Official Visit
Recruited by Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, five-star defensive lineman and Chatsworth, California native Marcus Fakatou announced his top three schools as the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
On top of that announcement, Fakatou also cancelled his upcoming visit to Oregon on the weekend of June 12 and his official visit to Notre Dame on June 15. Prior to this announcement, Fakatou took visits to his now top three programs with a stop in Columbus, Ohio, for the Buckeyes on May 29, a visit to Georgia on June 1, and a visit to Texas on June 5.
The multi-sport athlete with experience in rugby is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country for his class. Plus, with a physical composition of 6-6, 275 pounds, Fakatou will make a stand-up trench monster for one of the three final programs.
Oregon's Current Recruiting Standpoint
With Fakatou out of the picture, the June 12 recruiting weekend is filled with mostly offensive recruits, minus five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp and three-star edge rusher Josh Christensen.
Currently on the defensive side, the Ducks are fairly stacked for their 2027 class, with two defensive line commits. In a recent breakdown of the top recruiting teams for 2027, where the Ducks were ranked at No. 13, ESPN's Craig Haubert explained that Oregon's class is anchored by their defensive talent.
"Zane Rowe has a big frame and could play end or inside, depending on how he develops. Rashad Streets is a little rawer than Rowe but possesses a high ceiling as he is a rangy edge defender with a good get-off and range. They landed the top-rated player in Hawai'i, Toa Satele, who possesses a lengthy frame to develop and brings high-motor style of play with the tools to be a three-down defender," Haubert wrote.
Not to mention, Oregon also has a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Achilles Reyna of Seattle, Washington. There are already a few names committed to Oregon, but work to be done to plug the holes of Oregon's future departing defensive linemen.
Oregon's Path Ahead
Oregon's 2026 squad is known for its returning veterans, and that applies particularly on the defensive side of the ball and the defensive line. Stand-out senior A'Mauri Washington, redshirt senior Bear Alexander, redshirt senior Derrick Brown Jr., and redshirt senior Jerome Simmons all phase out of eligibility at the end of the 2026 season.
Counting Oregon's current commitments, that means the defensive line room will be down to five athletes, meaning the Ducks have to continue pounding pavement on the recruiting trail, or start strategizing for future transfer portal pick-ups.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.