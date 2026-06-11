Oregon Ducks Recruiting Commit Earns Five-Star Status

The Oregon Ducks have gotten off to a great start in the 2027 recruiting class, as they have landed 17 commits thus far. The Ducks had yet to land a five-star prospect, but one four-star recruit recently moved up 247Sports' latest rankings release.

The Oregon commit who moved up in the rankings to become a five-star prospect is EDGE rusher recruit Rashad Streets from the state of North Carolina. The 2027 EDGE from North Carolina currently resides in Raleigh, as he plays high school ball at Millbrook High School. In his time with Millbrook, he has developed elite talent and elite skills that showcase enough of a reason to give him his fifth star.

Where Rashad Streets is Ranked

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is the prospect rated as a five-star, but he is ranked as the nation's No. 29 prospect, No. 7 player at the EDGE position, and the No. 2 player in the whole state of North Carolina according to 247Sports. The only player he trails behind in the state of North Carolina is Jaxon Dollar, who is a tight end just one spot ahead of him. This could change if he has another elite season, as last season was impressive in all aspects.

Rashad Streets' Two Unbelievable Seasons

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The best thing Streets did during his junior season was get tackles in the backfield, according to 247Sports. The talented prospect finished with a total of 103 tackles, but among those tackles, he finished with 39.5 tackles for a loss. He also finished the season with 15 sacks and five forced fumbles. This secured him a great ranking, which would later be bumped up as time went by.

This wasn't his only good season, as the year before, he finished with 123 total tackles, while 35.5 were tackles for loss. He also finished his sophomore season with 26.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. This was an extremely important sophomore season, which is what landed him on the radar of many schools in the first place.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is big news for the Oregon Ducks, as he is the first commit in the 2027 class to be ranked as a five-star. Not only is he the first one to be ranked as a five-star, but he has the chance to be the only five-star at the end of the cycle.

Other Ducks targets like wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and offensive lineman Ismael Camara recently received five-star ratings from 247Sports as well.

The closest prospect to be ranked a five-star and be committed to the Ducks other than Streets is Semaj Stanford. Stanford is a safety from the state of Oklahoma, who ranks as the nation's No. 60 prospect.

This would mean that he would have to prove he is worthy of moving up around 30 spots in the rankings to find himself ranked as a five-star prospect. This is unlikely, but not impossible, as very few prospects have made a jump like this in one season when it comes to the rankings of 247Sports

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