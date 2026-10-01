Oregon Fans Will Love Bob Chesney's Gesture to Dante Moore, Dan Lanning

The support for Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore continues. Since he suffered a concussion in No. 15 Oregon’s 41-27 win over the No. 18 USC Trojans on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Moore has received an outpouring of support from coaches, players, and fans across the college football world.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney, whom the Ducks will face after their bye week on Oct. 10 at Autzen Stadium, is the latest to offer his wishes to the Oregon star quarterback. During his interview on the Jim Rome Show, Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised Chesney for his support of Moore.

“He text me as they were traveling back to LA and said, ‘Hey, if you need my help with Dante or anything and he’s still in LA, I’ll go check on this guy. I’m giving the team off tomorrow; let me know.’ It speaks to the kind of person he is. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and his program, Lanning said on the Jim Rome Show.

It's a remarkable gesture of kindness that Oregon, UCLA, and college football fans will love as many are hoping for Moore to get back on the field soon this season.

Dan Lanning, Bob Chesney Set to Face Off On Oct. 10

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet one another after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning and Chesney will face off for the second time when the Ducks play the Bruins at Autzen Stadium following their bye week in what should be an exciting top-25 showdown between the two programs.

The last time these two coaches met in a game was last season in the first round of the College Football Playoff when Chesney was still the coach of the James Madison Dukes. The Ducks won 51-34 and advanced to the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl before falling 56-22 to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.

When the Ducks face the Bruins on Oct. 10, Oregon will face several familiar players they did in the CFP matchup against the Dukes, as Chesney brought many of his former JMU players to UCLA. One of the players is star running back Wayne Knight, who has been on a roll through four games this season, recording 49 carries for 445 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dan Lanning Gives UCLA Bruins, Chesney a Striking Comparison

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on before a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like his predecessor at James Madison, coach Curt Cignetti has done with the Hoosiers, Chesney looks to turn UCLA into college football’s next great story in the Big Ten. Lanning even compared the Bruins to the Indiana team that won the national championship last season and emphasized the importance of moving past their statement win over the Trojans.

“That game is over with, and we’re about to play a UCLA team that reminds me a lot of Indiana from last year, right, great staff, and let’s just be honest, we’re not remotely close to what we need to be," Lanning said.

“We can’t talk a week about a game that happened last Saturday; let’s talk about the future here, and our team is a long way away from being what we need to be. The great thing about a win it builds confidence, right? We had some guys that built some confidence, but you go back and evaluate, we are so far from what we have to be as we move forward,” Lanning continued.

In addition to all the former JMU transfers that Chesney brought to the Bruins, UCLA also returns starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava from last season. Under Chesney, Iamaleava looks to grow as a quarterback after going 3-9 in his first season with the Bruins. So far this season, Iamaleava has thrown for 820 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 62.6 completion rate.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To pull off the road upset against the Ducks and earn their first win over Oregon since 2017, UCLA will lean on Iamaleava, who’s guided the team to double-digit wins over the California Golden Bears, San Diego State Aztecs, Purdue Boilermakers, and Maryland Terrapins.

The Ducks have won five straight games against their former Pac-12 foe, the Bruins, a streak that dates back to the 2018 season. Early DraftKings Sportsbook odds list the Ducks as 12.5-point favorites over the Bruins on Oct. 10. The Ducks and Bruins will kick off at Autzen Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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