Betting Odds Preview Oregon's Big Ten Clash With UCLA

After their successful trip to Los Angeles, California, taking down the now No. 18 USC Trojans at LA Memorial Coliseum this past Saturday, Sept. 26, the No. 15 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) now have to go up against another Southern California foe. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's group will have two weeks of preparation with their upcoming bye week.

The No. 23 UCLA Bruins (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) are one of the four remaining undefeated Big Ten Conference programs, along with the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes, and Nebraska Cornhuskers. All those schools have a 4-0 overall record and are 1-0 in conference play.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA at Oregon Betting Odds

The Week 6 matchup with another Southern California foe has Oregon as a nearly two-touchdown favorite. According to FanDuel, the spread stands at 12.5. The Ducks' moneyline is -530 and the Bruins' is +390. The over/under is set at 58.5.

The last time these two opponents met was in the 2024 campaign, resulting in a 34-13 victory for Oregon in Pasadena, California. UCLA leads the all-time record, 33-40, dating back to 1928.

The matchup starts at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 10. It can be viewed on CBS and will be a duel between the quarterbacks.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA Quarterback Nico Iamaleava

UCLA senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the once five-star recruit in the 2023 class, leads the tied-for No. 7-ranked scoring offense in all of college football at 44.8 points per game.

The former Tennessee Volunteer has thrown for four touchdowns and two interceptions on a 62.6 completion rate. In his first two Big Ten contests against the Purdue Boilermakers and at the Maryland Terrapins, Iamaleava has helped put up 106 total points.

With the Ducks not having a game this weekend, the question on everyone's mind is whether it will give redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore enough time to recover from the concussion he suffered at USC.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) throws a pass against USC Trojans linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (14) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon to Go With Dante Moore or Dylan Raiola Under Center?

It was reported that Moore didn't sustain any additional injuries after the late hit made by USC junior linebacker Desman Stephens II, who received a one-game suspension. Moore will go through concussion protocol and is expected to return at some point.

Lanning has an upcoming tough choice to make between throwing Moore right back into the starting spot or going with junior quarterback Dylan Raiola, who led five of the seven offensive drives that he was involved with to put seven points on the board.

Dealing with all the pressure, Raiola finished with two touchdowns and zero interceptions on 19-for-25 completions in the 41-27 victory against the Trojans.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) looks on after scoring a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watch Out for UCLA's Ground Game

First-year UCLA coach Bob Chesney brought fifth-year running back Wayne Knight along with him to sunny California after the James Madison Dukes made the College Football Playoff last season. Their season came to an end in the first round after a 51-34 loss to Oregon in the Pacific Northwest on Dec. 21, 2025.

Jump to today, and Knight is one of the top ball carriers in the nation. He has already collected 445 rushing yards (sixth-most in the sport) and nine rushing touchdowns (second-most in the sport).

The Bruins rush for 281.5 yards per game, which is the fifth-most in the NCAA.

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