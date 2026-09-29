Betting Odds Preview Oregon's Big Ten Clash With UCLA
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After their successful trip to Los Angeles, California, taking down the now No. 18 USC Trojans at LA Memorial Coliseum this past Saturday, Sept. 26, the No. 15 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) now have to go up against another Southern California foe. Oregon coach Dan Lanning's group will have two weeks of preparation with their upcoming bye week.
The No. 23 UCLA Bruins (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) are one of the four remaining undefeated Big Ten Conference programs, along with the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes, and Nebraska Cornhuskers. All those schools have a 4-0 overall record and are 1-0 in conference play.
UCLA at Oregon Betting Odds
The Week 6 matchup with another Southern California foe has Oregon as a nearly two-touchdown favorite. According to FanDuel, the spread stands at 12.5. The Ducks' moneyline is -530 and the Bruins' is +390. The over/under is set at 58.5.
The last time these two opponents met was in the 2024 campaign, resulting in a 34-13 victory for Oregon in Pasadena, California. UCLA leads the all-time record, 33-40, dating back to 1928.
The matchup starts at 12:30 p.m. PT on Oct. 10. It can be viewed on CBS and will be a duel between the quarterbacks.
UCLA Quarterback Nico Iamaleava
UCLA senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the once five-star recruit in the 2023 class, leads the tied-for No. 7-ranked scoring offense in all of college football at 44.8 points per game.
The former Tennessee Volunteer has thrown for four touchdowns and two interceptions on a 62.6 completion rate. In his first two Big Ten contests against the Purdue Boilermakers and at the Maryland Terrapins, Iamaleava has helped put up 106 total points.
With the Ducks not having a game this weekend, the question on everyone's mind is whether it will give redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore enough time to recover from the concussion he suffered at USC.
Oregon to Go With Dante Moore or Dylan Raiola Under Center?
It was reported that Moore didn't sustain any additional injuries after the late hit made by USC junior linebacker Desman Stephens II, who received a one-game suspension. Moore will go through concussion protocol and is expected to return at some point.
Lanning has an upcoming tough choice to make between throwing Moore right back into the starting spot or going with junior quarterback Dylan Raiola, who led five of the seven offensive drives that he was involved with to put seven points on the board.
Dealing with all the pressure, Raiola finished with two touchdowns and zero interceptions on 19-for-25 completions in the 41-27 victory against the Trojans.
Watch Out for UCLA's Ground Game
First-year UCLA coach Bob Chesney brought fifth-year running back Wayne Knight along with him to sunny California after the James Madison Dukes made the College Football Playoff last season. Their season came to an end in the first round after a 51-34 loss to Oregon in the Pacific Northwest on Dec. 21, 2025.
Jump to today, and Knight is one of the top ball carriers in the nation. He has already collected 445 rushing yards (sixth-most in the sport) and nine rushing touchdowns (second-most in the sport).
The Bruins rush for 281.5 yards per game, which is the fifth-most in the NCAA.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as Lead Writer and Editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.