Oregon Fans Will Love the Ducks' Latest Playoff Projection

The Oregon Ducks will attempt to make the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive year under coach Dan Lanning in 2026 after the Ducks have had the misfortune of running into the eventual national champion in the last two seasons, losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl and the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl last season.

Athlon Sports recently released its bowl projections for the 2026-27 season, and Ducks fans should be happy about where they’re projected.

Oregon Ducks Projected to be the No. 6 Seed Next Season

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Athlon Sports has projected that the Oregon Ducks will be the No. 6 seed in the College Football Playoff next season and will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Autzen Stadium in the first round.

If the projections were to come true, it would be the second year in a row that the Ducks and Red Raiders meet in the College Football Playoff, with the Ducks having beaten Texas Tech 23-0 last year in the Citrus Bowl. It would also mark the second year that Oregon hosts a CFP game in Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Ducks Projected to Make College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Athlon Sports has projected that the Ducks will beat Texas Tech and face the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, where the Ducks' season will come to an end in Athlon's projection. If the Ducks do defeat Texas in their hypothetical quarterfinal matchup, they would be tasked with taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinal.

While the Ducks hosting a first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium should excite Ducks fans, the No. 6 seed that has been hoisted on them by Athlon Sports could be viewed as somewhat disrespectful to Oregon and coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks are returning their entire starting defensive line from last year, have brought in transfers on both sides of the ball who will contribute, such as safety Koi Perich, and, most importantly, are bringing back quarterback Dante Moore.

Predicted to Miss Big Ten Championship Game

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice for the Ducks Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Ohio State Buckeyes being ranked at No. 1 by Athlon Sports is understandable, they have also ranked the Indiana Hoosiers at No. 5, which means they believe the Ducks won’t even make an appearance at the Big Ten championship game next year.

The Ducks and Buckeyes will face off in Columbus in November towards the end of the regular season, and playoff seeding will certainly be on the line. If either program has a loss heading into the matchup, another loss could theoretically bounce either team from the Big Ten championship game and maybe even the College Football Playoff entirely.

Earning the No. 1 seed for the Ducks would do wonders for them. Outside of an easier quarterfinal opponent, it would also allow the Ducks to create more of a home-field atmosphere at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Oregon fans were severely outnumbered in their game against Indiana in Atlanta, and will be hoping that wherever they play their game, Ducks fans will have traveled in droves to see them.

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