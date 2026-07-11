Early Betting Odds Released for Oregon Ducks Road Matchup vs. Oklahoma State

The Oregon Ducks are expected to face several challenging opponents in pursuit of their first national championship in program history this upcoming season. One of those opponents that could challenge the Ducks comes early in the season, as the Ducks will travel to Stillwater to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

With new coach Eric Morris and North Texas transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who led the FBS in passing last season, the Cowboys are determined to pull off the early-season stunner against the Ducks.

If Oklahoma State were to upset the Ducks, it could force coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon squad to run the table in what is expected to be a difficult Big Ten slate to earn a top seed and first-round bye in the CFP.

With that being said, here’s a look at the early betting odds for the Ducks Week 2 road showdown against the Cowboys.

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Betting Odds

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to early betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are comfortable 19.5-point favorites on the road against Oklahoma State. Despite these favorable odds for the Ducks, this is a matchup that Oregon must be prepared for, as Oklahoma State is determined not only to avenge last season’s brutal loss at Autzen Stadium but also to prove they can be a contender in the Big 12 with an improved roster led by the nation’s leading passer and one of the best Group of Five coaches.

Last season with North Texas, Mestemaker had the Mean Green on the doorstep of the CFP as they lost 34-21 to the Tulane Green Wave in the American Championship game. Mestemaker finished the season for the Mean Green throwing for 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, with a QBR of 74.8.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the Week 2 matchup against the Ducks, Mestemaker looks to challenge the Ducks' secondary led by rising sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer safety Koi Perich.

Both Perich and Finney will look to be top leaders of a Ducks defense led by new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton following the departure of Tosh Lupoi to become the coach of the California Golden Bears.

2025 Matchup Between Oregon and Oklahoma State

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore celebrates with Duck fans during the game against Oklahoma State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Ducks are expected to win by double digits against Oklahoma State this upcoming season, the result most likely won’t be similar to Oregon's performance against the Cowboys in last season’s matchup at Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks dominated from start to finish, beating the Cowboys 69-3. In that win, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-21 passing. That Oklahoma State team that Oregon beat went on to fire long-term coach Mike Gundy and finished the season with a 1-11 overall record.

The Ducks' Week 2 road matchup against the Cowboys is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT at Boone Pickens Stadium with the game broadcast on ESPN.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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