Dan Lanning's Biggest Recruiting Flex Might Not Be The Ranking

The Oregon Ducks recruiting map is expanding at a rapid pace.

In May, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2027 recruiting class stood out for its ability to land the top commits from SEC country and every corner of the nation. At that point, the Ducks had 13 commits from 11 different states.

Fast forward to July, and Oregon has shattered that number with its national reach for a recruiting class that could be the best-ever to come to Eugene.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

After landing three top-70 recruits in three days, Oregon football's 2027 recruiting class now ranks No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.

But possibly the biggest flex for Lanning? The 24 commits are from 17 different states.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Map

Lanning isn't just winning the top West Coast talent. His coaching staff is going to every corner of the country to find elite prospects. It's a massive sign of how powerful Oregon's national brand has become.

There was a time when Eugene might have felt inaccessible - or too far - for elite talent from the South or East Coast... too far from home, too isolated, too unknown. However, commits from 17 different states show that storyline is disappearing. Recruits often comment on how Eugene and the coaching staff made them and their families feel at home in a way that other programs did not.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A perfect example is Oregon's most recent commit: 5-star receiver Xavier Sabb, from Glassboro, New Jersey. Sabb committed to the Ducks over the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and UCLA Bruins... and having two brothers who are currently playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide. His reasoning for why revolves around competition and Oregon's coaching staff.

"I feel like that was the best fit for me and my family. Also, I feel like that's the best chance I can get to win a national championship," Sabb said on the Rivals YouTube channel. "It's a really great relationship (with Lanning). I had a relationship with him for super long, since freshman year. Great guy. Always kept in touch. Always great energy when we spoke."

Oregon football is synonymous with flash and Nike uniforms, but since joining the Big Ten ... the Ducks are showing why they are "mighty different," as Lanning has said. Oregon has the fun mascot, the loud stadium, the high-tech facilities, but the bigger story is how the NFL development, NIL opportunity and an exciting College Football Playoff path have changed the game for the Ducks.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has long recruited nationally, but the pull from different states continues to increase over the last few years. The 2026 recruiting class had commits from 23 recruits from 14 states.

There is one offseason move that Lanning made that should not be overlooked: promoting two integral staffers. Oregon announced the promotions of Tyler Dean to general manager and Lydia Gibbs to assistant general manager, which strengthens Lanning's ability to keep continuity. Dean and Gibbs have been with Lanning since his first season in Eugene in 2022 and there is an underrated reason why these promotions matter.

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Commits

Geography is no longer a limiting factor for the Ducks, while still protecting their home state. Below is the full list of commits and which states they are from.

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl sits with his teammates during the high school football Championships Media Day at the Arizona Interscholastic Association office in Phoenix on Dec. 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

-Quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, AZ)

-Running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, TX)

-Wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods, MI)

-Wide receiver Xavier Sabb (Glassboro, NJ)

-Wide receiver Malachi Garlington (Happy Valley, OR)

-Tight end Anthony Cartwright III (Detroit, MI)

-Tight end George VanSandt (Portland, OR)

-Interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, KS)

-Interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi (Santa Ana, CA)

-Offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (St. Joseph, IL)

-Offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, CA)

-EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, NC)

-EDGE Achilles Reyna (Seattle, WA)

-EDGE Josh Christensen (Lake Oswego, OR)

-Defensive lineman Cam Pritchett (Alabaster, AL)

-Defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, TX)

-Athlete Tae Walden Jr. (Collierville, TN)

-Athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, UT)

-Linebacker Toa Satele (Mililani, HI)

-Linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, PA)

-Safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, OK)

-Safety Malakai Taufouu (San Mateo, CA)

-Cornerback Hayden Stepp (Las Vegas, NV)

-Cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, OR)

Ducks fans will have to wait one season to see these commits in an Oregon uniform, but the recruiting footprint has become impossible to ignore.

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