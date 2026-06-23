Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning began June by securing a commitment from four-star linebacker Toa Satele. The Ducks continued to surge on the recruiting trail with four three-star commitments and a five-star commitment in June.

And that might just be the start of the impact of Oregon’s official visits. The Ducks landed another prediction to secure a commitment, this time from three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi.

Oregon Ducks Trending for Offensive Line Recruit Lex Mailangi

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. Sports Oregon Spring Practice | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rivals recruiting analysts Greg Biggins and Brandon Huffman logged a prediction on June 22 for Mailangi to commit to Oregon. Adam Gorney of Rivals predicted Mailangi to go to Oregon back in July 2025.

Mailangi is an interior offensive lineman from California, where he competes for Mater Dei. According to 247Sports, Mailangi took official visits to the California Golden Bears and the SMU Mustangs before visiting Eugene on June 19.

The offensive line recruit posted back in February that the Ducks were his first official visit that he scheduled on the calendar, showing that Oregon has been consistently a priority for him. That sentiment seems to be mutual, with Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry and chief of staff Marshall Malchow even making a trip to Southern California to visit him in April.

Mailangi also appeared in Eugene in April for the Spring Game, where the Ducks hosted recruiting targets.

Recruiting Targets Predicted to Commit to Oregon

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Glassboro (New Jersey) athlete Xavier Sabb watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The end of June and the month of July could be a huge recruiting stretch for Oregon. June already brought a much-needed linebacker commitment from Satele and saw edge rusher Rashad Streets move to five-star status, while receiver Dakota Guerrant provided the Ducks with a five-star on offense.

More five-stars might be on the way. Mailangi wasn’t the only prediction Oregon has received following recent official visits, with five-star receiver Xavier Sabb and five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp also predicted to commit to the Ducks.

Lanning could add three more commits to his 2027 class in the coming weeks if the predictions end up accurate and recruiting announcements are made sooner rather than later. Other blue-chip Oregon targets are set to announce their decisions, including four-star athlete Bode Sparrow and four-star offensive lineman Gecova Doyal.

Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Recruiting

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Terry has become a key recruiter for the Ducks since returning to the staff in 2023. In the 2027 cycle, he currently has commitments from three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael, four-star interior offensive lineman Gus Corsair and four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner.

Oregon is in a good position with five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara, who is trending toward the Ducks despite canceling all of his official visits. If Terry can land both Mailangi and Camara, he’d have five offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class.

Terry earned a commitment from a five-star in Oregon’s pervious recruiting cycle. Offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho is set to join the program in 2026 as a true freshman after being the crown jewel of the most recent recruiting class.

The Ducks have the opportunity to have five-star offensive linemen commit in consecutive recruiting classes if they land Camara. Being able to hang on to the current commitments and potentially add a couple more would continue to push the future of the unit in a favorable position, as players like center Iapani Laloulu are anticipated to run out of eligibility.

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