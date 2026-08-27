Oregon Ducks Making History With International Game Broadcast

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks have created a new global reach. One that's not just limited to their flashy uniform combinations and style of play either.

Oregon reached a new, global moment for the Sept. 18 Portland State contest.

Viewership History Made for Oregon vs. Portland State

Oregon Ducks dante moore dan lanning eugene nfl draft big ten college football playoff evan stewart dylan raiola practice nil | Oregon Ducks on SI Will Seibert

Oregon and the Big Ten Network, along with its partnership with DAZN, revealed a new milestone on the streaming service side which will allow international fans in Japan and around the world to watch the Ducks' game against Portland State without paying.

For fans outside of the US interested in watching the rest of the Ducks' season, an annual or monthly subscription is required.

The school revealed the new historic moment on Aug. 27, revealing that the Big Ten versus Big Sky in-state showdown will draw in fans overseas. Fans can create a free account through DAZN to watch the game online or on their smart TV.

Content like Ducks vs. Them will also be available on DAZN, according to the school.

How Moment Came Into Fruition for Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field with his team for warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

Oregon pulls this move off by capitalizing off its summer Tokyo trip. One that involved coach Dan Lanning and seven different Ducks players spreading the Oregon brand overseas.

Athletic director Rob Mullens also chimed in on this new moment in Oregon's press release.

"The Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase created real connections, and this is a special way to build on the momentum created by our visit," Mullens said. "Working with Big Ten Network and DAZN lets us bring Oregon football to fans in Japan and in all international markets DAZN serves, and we look forward to continuing to add additional content and other elements to this partnership."

College football is creating a new international reach in recent years. Most notably the Week 0 kickoff game at Dublin, Ireland, with this year's contest pitting TCU against North Carolina.

While Oregon vs. Portland State won't necessarily take place inside Ajinomoto Stadium or any historic venue in Japan, fans can still be a part of the action by watching the Ducks on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. (Oregon's Portland State showdown got scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 on American soil with a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff).

What Japan Fans can Anticipate out of 2026 Oregon Ducks

Oregon’s Hudson Lewis, and Dakorien Moore celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown for Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fans out in the Land of the Rising Sun will get treated to watching the nation's No. 2 ranked team going to work.

Oregon created new energy and enthusiasm through more than its historic trip to Japan ahead of the 2026 season. Quarterback Dante Moore skipping the NFL Draft to return to school fueled new optimism for the Ducks' season, especially amid a national title pursuit.

But Moore isn't the only one who decided to run it back. Star edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti opted to come back to the Ducks as well, handing Oregon one of the nation's top defense end tandems. They already rejoin standout defensive tackle duo Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington.

Oregon also welcomed back breakout freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., plus fellow star 2025 freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Reloading the Ducks for a future run at both the Big Ten Conference title and national championship. Now fans in Japan will watch one game for free and get a glimpse at how dominating the Ducks look on the football field.

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