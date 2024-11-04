Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins Betting Odds: Ducks Heavy Favorites in Autzen Stadium
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks' dream season continues with a 38-17 win over Michigan on the road. The Ducks cleared arguably their biggest hurdle left in the last stretch of the season as they will be heavy favorites in their remaining games left in the season.
Oregon will head back to Eugene this Saturday and will be taking on the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. According to ESPN BET, the Ducks open as a heavy -25 point favorite in their Week 11 matchup with Maryland.
Another sportsbook, FanDuel, is a bit more friendly to the Terps as they have Oregon sitting as an -24.5 favorite currently. Even analytics pegs the Ducks as big favorites vs. Maryland. ESPN's Football Power Index gives Oregon a 93.4 percent chance to win the game.
The Ducks are coming off their eighth consecutive game of scoring 30 points or more as their offense has been clicking through Big Ten play. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been building his case for the Heisman Trophy as each passing week goes by. Last week, in the win vs. Michigan, Gabriel threw for 294 yards and combined for two total touchdowns as he led the Ducks to 38 points against one of the better defenses in the conference.
Maryland's most recent game saw the Minnestoa Gophers put a 48-23 thumping on the Terps on Oct. 26. Maryland has been struggling through Big Ten, with their only win coming against USC in a 29-28 thriller on Oct. 19. They've had some tough losses, including a 37-10 drubbing from Northwestern on Oct. 11.
Terps quarterback Billy Edwards has been inconsistent with his performances, but when he's on, he can play with the best of them, like when he threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns to beat USC. The Ducks' defense will have their hands full with Edwards's top target, Tai Felton, who stands out as the top weapon for Maryland. Felton is having a break out season, currently holding the sixth most receiving yards in the country with 907 and has the second most receptions in the country with 73.
The odds favor Oregon heavily, but Maryland has been in a position of being the underdog before and has proven to be scrappy when they put everything together. The game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network and will kickoff at 4 p.m PT.