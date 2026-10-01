Oregon Ducks' Messiah Hampton Speaks Candidly About Sudden Opportunity

Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton entered the season expecting to play a supporting role as a freshman in a Ducks wide receiver room full of veterans.

In a matter of two weeks, however, Hampton has gone from depth piece to legitimate contributor.

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, left, celebrates a touchdown by Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hampton’s big break came against Portland State after wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan went down with a broken foot. The freshman responded with team highs of six catches and two touchdowns, while his 71 receiving yards trailed only wide receiver Evan Stewart’s 72.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Hampton’s role “grew quickly” with injuries to McClellan and tight end Jamari Johnson thinning the Ducks’ pass-catching corps.

Despite limited game experience entering the year, Hampton’s preparation is already paying off.

Here’s everything Hampton had to say at Wednesday’s press conference.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton catches a pass for a first down against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unexpectedly thrust into a contributing role

“It’s been big, you know, the motto is you gotta stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready. So, just through the whole offseason, just grinding and trusting my process and staying down there and just knowing when my opportunity comes, I just gotta make the most out of it.”

Preparing on short notice

“Just knowing that I worked for this moment. God would never put you in a situation that you can’t handle and that’s too big for you. So, just knowing that my preparation has prepared me for this, and I’m ready for my opportunity.”

Staying focused in the big moment

“Once again, my confidence comes from the Lord. I just knew God had my back as long as I have his back, and all my confidence comes from my preparation. I made that catch a million times and ran that route a million times. I blocked that play a million times. So, it took just like practice that I’ve been practicing for 18 years of my life. So, just going out there and doing it one more time, one more repetition.”

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton catches a touchdown pass against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being repared behind three wide receivers

“Just two things: trust God and work hard and trust the process. I know that when it’s my time, that it’s going to be my time. And as long as I continue to work hard, trust my process away from the moment and eventually it will come.”

Learning from Oregon’s veterans

“I would say, just what I learned from them is just how to work hard every day. Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and JMac, they’ve all been elite players. And to see how they come to practice every day and attack the day no matter how big they are or how good they have gotten, they still pull up every day to practice like they have something to prove.”

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates with wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) and running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) after scoring a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Growing as a player and person

“I would say the areas that I grew the most as a player and as a person is my confidence within myself. Coming in from New York, not going against the best competition, and coming out to Oregon and going against them in practice, Ify (Obidegwu), Na'eem (Offord), all those guys. I would say competing against them every day, it made me more confident as a person and player to see me go out there and be able to compete at that level.”

Blocking for his teammates

“Yeah, I believe that blocking is really just, really, how much do you love your teammates, you know? I want to see all the running backs, all the receivers win. I want to see them go for big plays. So, if I can affect them by blocking, I’ll do so.”

Controlling his emotions after Dante Moore’s injury

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just know that I had to control my emotions, you know? Dante is like family to us. I’m with those guys more than my actual family. We’re together all day, just knowing we had to go out there and win a game for him. I tried to let my emotions play out in between the plays and not during the plays.”

Confidence in quarterback Dylan Raiola

“I’ve seen Dylan make those plays every day in practice since we’ve been here in January. So, I just knew he was going to be poised when he came in, dialed in, and we all have full confidence in Dylan. You guys see what he did Saturday.”

Origins of ‘Prince of New York’

“Yeah, at first it was King of New York, but you know, Jamari Johnson is originally from Rochester, New York, so he switched to Prince of New York. So, that’s what a lot of guys on the team call me.”

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