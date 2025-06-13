Why 4-Star Receiver Recruit Messiah Hampton Committed To Oregon Ducks Over Syracuse, Penn State
Four-star wide receiver recruit Messiah Hampton committed to the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning on Friday morning. Hampton announced his commitment live on the On3 Recruits YouTube Channel.
Hampton was asked why he chose Oregon, and he immediately credited Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas.
"Coach Douglas. He came form Syracuse, we built a great bond. He poured into my development," Hampton said
Before Hampton revealed his choice on Friday, he was reportedly deciding between the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Miami Hurricanes, and Syracuse Orange. The talented receiver prospect was also considering Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia, but Hampton's recent visits suggested more interest in Miami, Syracuse, Penn State, and Oregon.
The Ducks' newest commit is the No. 107 overall prospect in On3's rankings. Hampton is also the No. 1 player from New York and the No. 14 wide receiver, per On3.
Hampton is the first wide receiver to commit to the Ducks in the class of 2026, and he is the fourth four-star prospect to join the class. Before Hampton's commitment, Oregon had the No. 11-ranked recruiting class in 2026, according to On3. With Hampton in the fold, the Ducks are up to No. 8 in On3's rankings.
Leading up to Hampton's announcement, Oregon was considered the team to beat for the talented receiver recruit, according to 247Sports' Tom Loy.
“Miami had a lot of the early buzz. Penn State due to proximity was absolutely in play. Syracuse was a very very hot name in this one. They are still firmly in it, but my prediction at this point is the Oregon Ducks,” Loy said. “I think they can get that one done and I expect them to be the pick on Friday.”
Lanning hired wide receivers coach Ross Douglas away from Syracuse in the offseason after former receivers coach Junior Adams was hired by the Dallas Cowboys. The relationship between Douglas and Hampton date back to Douglas' time coaching in the Northeast, and it seems to have paid off for Lanning and the Ducks.
While Hampton's commitment to the Ducks might not come as a surprise, given Loy's prediction, the positive recruiting news is welcome for Oregon. Lanning and his staff were heavily recruiting five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell before he committed to Miami, and the Ducks were the runner-up for five-star quarterback recruit Jared Curtis, who committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Still, Lanning and company have hosted some elite recruits on official visits to start the summer. In early June alone, the Ducks had five-star safety Jett Washington, five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, four-star safety Joey O'Brien and more.
Most recently, five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons headlines the group of recruits visiting Oregon over the weekend.
Hampton is only the second recruit to commit to Oregon since February, when four-star defensive back Xavier Lherisse committed. Could the talented receiver start some momentum for the Ducks?