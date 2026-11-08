Oregon Ducks' Favorable Betting Odds Ahead of Michigan's Latest Shakeup

After a statement upset on the road against a then-No. 12 Ohio State team, the Oregon Ducks return home to Autzen Stadium for a matchup with the Michigan Wolverines as the favorites.

The Ducks open as favorites over the Wolverines with plenty of momentum on their side as they look to build on their biggest win of the season.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) hugs head coach Dan Lanning during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the recent win over Ohio State, Oregon seems to have new life in the college football playoff race. However, the Ducks' postseason hopes are largely out of their hands. With three losses already on their resume, Oregon has little room for error, and its remaining schedule does not provide the opportunity for the statement wins needed to convince the College Football Playoff committee that it deserves a spot.

Much of the Ducks' playoff outlook will depend on how the teams ahead of them perform down the stretch. However, Oregon still has to take care of business in its final three games against Michigan, Michigan State and Washington. The first opportunity comes Saturday against a Michigan team that has struggled to find consistency this season.

Michigan vs. Oregon Betting Odds

The Ducks have the upper hand heading into the coming matchup with the Michigan Wolverines and for good reason. The Ducks are coming off a 41-28 victory in one of college football's toughest environments, while Michigan heads to Eugene following a 15-6 loss to Michigan State. On top of that, the Ducks have the advantage of playing at home in Autzen Stadium.

According to FanDuel, the spread is set at Oregon -10.5 (-115), while Michigan is listed at +10.5 (-105). For those looking at the moneyline, Oregon is listed at -465, while the Wolverines are +360. The over/under for the matchup is set at 41.5 total points.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) takes the handoff from quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wolverines Enter Oregon Matchup With New Offensive Questions

If this matchup had taken place just a few weeks ago in Week 9, the odds likely would have looked drastically different. At the time, Oregon was coming off a loss to Illinois, part of a difficult stretch that saw the Ducks drop three consecutive games while scoring fewer than 20 points in each.

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However, since that Illinois loss, Oregon has responded with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents. The Ducks first rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat No. 20 Northwestern 34-26 before traveling to Columbus and taking down then-No. 12 Ohio State 41-28.

Oregon has also shown a different level of resilience over the last two weeks, and those back-to-back ranked victories seem to have given Oregon new life heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The Ducks have found their momentum at the right time and have put themselves in a position to enter Saturday's matchup as heavy favorites over Michigan.

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck looks over his play call sheet during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State beat Michigan 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons for Oregon's recent turnaround seems to have been the change in offensive play-calling. After relieving offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer of his duties, Oregon coach Dan Lanning handed play-calling responsibilities to veteran assistant Jay Johnson.

Oregon's offense has shown a different level of explosiveness over the last two weeks. The Ducks have averaged 37.5 points per game over their last two games. Quarterback Dylan Raiola also seems to have found a rhythm with his playmakers, including wide receiver Dakorien Moore and running back Dierre Hill Jr.

Michigan, meanwhile, has had a much harder time finding consistency on the offensive side of the ball. The Wolverines are averaging just 21.2 points per game, ranking 115th nationally.

Not to mention, on Sunday following the loss to Michigan State, the Wolverines parted ways with offensive coordinator Jason Beck, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Michigan's decision to make a change at offensive coordinator this late in the season adds another challenge heading into Saturday's matchup. The Wolverines will have to adjust their offensive approach while preparing to face an Oregon defense that has shown it can take advantage of struggling offenses.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning yells during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Oregon playing in front of its home crowd and carrying momentum from two straight wins, the Ducks will have an opportunity to take advantage of a struggling Michigan offense and continue building toward the end of the regular season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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