Oregon Ducks Make Running Back Roster Moves Ahead Of Indiana

The Oregon Ducks are dealing with some notable injuries to their running back room ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Indiana Hoosiers.

But with a trip to the National Championship on the line, Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff are reportedly pulling out all of the stops in order to make sure that the depth at running back is the best it can be for Friday night's matchup at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Oregon Making Changes to Running Back Depth Chart

Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison scores a touch during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With true freshman Jordon Davison already ruled out and Noah Whittington a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury, per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Ducks moved two defensive players to running back in practice this week in order to address the depth at the position.

According to Thamel, ESPN's Katie George said on SportsCenter that Oregon safety Kilohana Haasenritter and linebacker Brayden Platt both got reps at running back in practice leading up to the Peach Bowl against Indiana.

Though the Ducks will likely lean on Dierre Hill Jr. the most if Whittington ends up being ruled out, having two more players as emergency running backs will allow Oregon some slight breathing room if Hill Jr. goes down as well.

Oregon Ducks Running Back Depth Looking Thin

Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It's never ideal when a team has to move defensive players to offense in order to make sure there's no shortage of running backs, but injuries and the transfer portal has forced the Oregon coaching staff into an undesirable situation.

Oregon's running back room has been hit hard with injuries and transfer portal departures. Along with Davison and Whittington's ailments, the Ducks have also lost multiple running backs to the portal.

These departures include Makhi Hughes, Jayden Limar and Jay Harris. However, Harris is expected to be available to Oregon during the Peach Bowl.

What Brayden Platt, Kilohana Haasenritter Bring at Running Back

Oregon Ducks running back Kilohana Haasenritter against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both Haasenritter and Platt have running back experience, making them an easy choice for the coaching staff.

Haasenritter, who was originally recruited as a wide receiver in the 2020 class, spent his first season at Hawaii before arriving to Oregon as a redshirt freshman in 2022. That season, he had nine carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.

As for Platt, he played running back in high school and was the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Washington in the 2024 class for both his offensive and defensive abilities. However, as 247Sports' Brandon Huffman notes, much of his production in high school came at running back.

"Platt is the No. 1 prospect in Washington in the 2024 class and he does much of his damage, as he's done the last two years, as a running back," Huffman wrote.

The coaching staff will likely be hoping it doesn't have to rely on Haasenritter or Platt in a big moment, but if they are called upon, the have the experience necessary to hold things down in the backfield.

