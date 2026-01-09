Oregon Running Back Noah Whittington Injury Adds Another Test of Adversity

ATLANTA - Oregon running back Noah Whittington’s name appearing on the Ducks’ injury report the night before the Peach Bowl was enough to send fans into a panic. With the running back room already thin, the “questionable” tag carried outsized weight. Not only because of what it could mean for Oregon’s offense against No. 1 Indiana, but because of how often Whittington has found himself navigating moments like this.

The concern surrounding Whittington’s status underscores Oregon’s lack of margin at running back, but it also highlights something the injury report doesn’t show. His career has been shaped by playing through uncertainty, earning trust after setbacks, and remaining available when circumstances were far from ideal. In that sense, a late injury designation isn’t unfamiliar territory... It’s part of the pattern that has defined his time in Eugene.

It’s also a trait Oregon coach Dan Lanning loves about the redshirt senior.

noah whittington oregon ducks dan lanning injury transfer indiana hoosiers peach bowl dante moore national championship big ten | oregon ducks on si

Noah Whittington Injury Adds Another Test of Adversity

Whittington's questionable tag comes with questions - is he sick or is he fighting through an injury?

Either way, Oregon fans can find solace in what Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

"He's a guy that if he's banged up and we're telling him he's not gonna practice today or we're gonna put him in a red jersey, he's the one that's begging you to be in a normal jersey," Lanning said about Whittington before the Orange Bowl.

"He's dealt with injuries. He's dealt with family issues. He's dealt with a lot of stuff," Lanning continued. "There's a lot that's put on these players' shoulders. But I also always tell him, 'man, that this will make for the greatest story ever, right? This adversity you experience, that's how people are going to judge you as a man.'"

A good time to resurface Dan Lanning’s comments on Noah Whittington:



"I love Noah. I see his veteran leadership. I see his work ethic... He's dealt with injuries. He's dealt with family issues... Noah's been able to handle adversity extremely well." https://t.co/7onS2UibY8 pic.twitter.com/7YInWBt2Wc — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) January 7, 2026

The former two-star recruit has not had an easy path to becoming Oregon’s starting running back. Whittington transferred to the Ducks from Western Kentucky in 2022 and backed up now-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Bucky Irving. His 2023 season was derailed by injury, and he took on a secondary role again in 2024 behind former Duck Jordan James.

"Noah's been able to handle adversity extremely well... He's really been a shining light to a lot of people," Lanning said.

Whittington isn't going down without a fight.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) poses for a photo with head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's Running Back Situation

The Peach Bowl offers an opportunity for Whittington and the Ducks to punch their ticket to the National Championship game for the first time in a decade. The setting adds another layer. Whittington grew up two hours from Atlanta in Peach County, making the Peach Bowl a home-state backdrop for his possible final collegiate game, even as his status remains uncertain.

Oregon enters the semifinal with one of the nation’s most productive rushing attacks, thanks in large part to Whittington. The Ducks rank No. 17 nationally at 202.5 rushing yards per game and No. 11 with an average of 5.4 yards per carry. Whittington is the every-down back, leading the team with 129 carries for 829 yards. Difficult to bring down, he averages an impressive 6.4 yards per attempt.

"I always ask players if they wanna be the hammer or the nail when it comes to a collision," Lanning said. "Noah is always the hammer. He's always the hammer. He's always looking to deliver a blow."

noah whittington oregon ducks dan lanning injury comeback son dad transfer nfl college football playoff orange bowl texas tech | oregon ducks on si darby winter

Oregon will need every ounce of that toughness against an Indiana defense that ranks No. 3 nationally, allowing just 76.4 rushing yards per game.

The Ducks are also facing depth concerns at running back. Jordon Davison (injury) and Jayden Limar (transfer portal) are listed as out on Oregon’s official availability report, leaving Whittington and true freshman Dierre Hill Jr. as the primary options. Lanning also revealed that Jay Harris will be available against Indiana despite entering the transfer portal.

MORE: Oregon Fans Won't Like Dante Moore's New Projected NFL Team

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Peach Bowl Uniforms Make History

MORE: Oregon Ducks Get Jay Harris Update From New Injury Report

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Noah Whittington's Adversity

Whittington suffered a devastating injury in 2023, tearing his ACL and requiring reconstructive knee surgery with a projected 12-month recovery timeline. He returned in nearly half that time. Teammates now call him a “freak” for the rapid recovery, though the road back was anything but easy.

Now 24 years old, Whittington is one of the oldest players on the roster and proudly calls himself an “old-head” ... a label that made Lanning laugh. Recently, Whittington became a father to his son, Noah Whittington Jr., and is engaged, adding perspective that has shaped his leadership.

"I love Noah. I see his veteran leadership. I see his work ethic," Lanning told Amaranthus. "He's got dreams and aspirations, but he always puts the team first. He leads from the front, not from the back. I'm really proud of the father he's become and the future husband he's going to be."

With national championship aspirations still alive, Oregon has leaned heavily on Whittington this season. Veteran leadership from players like him has steadied the Ducks through injuries to key offensive starters, and Oregon hopes he will be available again in the Peach Bowl.

oregon ducks noah whittington

"He's tough as nails as guys from Peach County (Georgia) are. He embodies what it means to be an Oregon Duck,” Lanning said.

The 5-foot-8, 200-pound Whittington has a chance to further cement his Oregon legacy on Jan. 9 vs. the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Win, and the Ducks will face No. 10 Miami and former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal in the title game on Jan. 19 in Miami.