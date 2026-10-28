Oregon Ducks' National Championship Odds Take Big Hit After Illinois Loss
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Oregon’s national championship hopes took perhaps their final blow on Saturday with the Ducks’ 21-10 loss at Illinois (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten).
On Sunday, coach Dan Lanning dismissed offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer in the fallout of another stagnant performance.
The defeat at the hands of the Fighting Illini all but removes Oregon (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) from the College Football Playoff conversation.
The path has narrowed considerably for a team that began the year ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Poll. Here’s where the Ducks’ national championship odds sit after limping out of Gies Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Oregon Ducks National Championship Odds
Oregon’s national title odds plummeted just one week after rebounding following the Ducks’ win over Nebraska.
Lanning’s squad entered the Illinois game at +5000, per BetMGM, tied for the tenth-shortest odds. After the disaster in Champaign, Oregon now sits at +35000, a far cry from its preseason BetMGM valuation of +700.
FanDuel was a little more favorable, ranking the Ducks at +25000, while DraftKings slid them to +40000, tied with USC.
Oregon’s win over the Cornhuskers had lifted them from a then-season low +6600 to +5000, per BetMGM, but the loss to the Illini undid any progress.
Nationally, No. 3 Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) and No. 5 Notre Dame (6-1) set the tone for the odds landscape at +450, followed closely by No. 2 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) at +500 and No. 1 Miami (7-0, 5-0 ACC) at +600.
Oregon has the 15th shortest odds at +35000, according to BetMGM, behind Oklahoma State (+30000) and ahead of Mississippi State (+50000).
National Championship Odds, per BetMGM
Georgia +450
Notre Dame +450
Ohio State +500
Miami +600
Indiana +900
Alabama +1200
LSU +1200
Texas +1300
Ole Miss +1800
Florida +5000
BYU +5000
Utah +5000
Oregon +35000
Can Oregon Still Make the College Football Playoff?
The Ducks’ postseason hopes aren’t mathematically done. But the margin for error is now virtually nonexistent.
Only two teams have made the postseason under the current College Football Playoff format with three losses, Clemson, the 2024 ACC champions, and Alabama, which claimed an at-large bid in 2025.
It should be noted, however, that the Crimson Tide’s losses came to unranked Florida State, home to No. 11 Oklahoma and Georgia in the SEC Championship game.
Oregon would need a run of historic proportions and for the parity of the Big Ten to lend a hand. Especially considering that UCLA (5-0 Big Ten), Ohio State (4-0) and Indiana (4-1) present major roadblocks. Meanwhile, No. 20 Northwestern, Minnesota and No. 25 Wisconsin are each at 3-1 in conference play.
The Ducks get a shot at Ohio State on Nov. 7 at the Horseshoe where the Buckeyes could be without quarterback Julian Sayin, who is out indefinitely with a throwing arm injury. But Oregon must first survive Northwestern (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) on Oct. 31 at Autzen Stadium.
From there, the path to a 7-2 conference record goes through Michigan (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) at home and Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) in East Lansing, before closing the regular season in Eugene against Washington (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten).
The back end of the schedule might provide some glimmer of hope. But according to several independent projection models, calling the Ducks’ chances are slim is an understatement.
Punt & Rally, which simulates 10,000 possible finishes including conference tiebreakers, gives Oregon a two percent chance of reaching the Big Ten title game and one percent of winning it. Another model from SportsSimulate gives the Ducks 0.8 percent odds of making the conference championship. Going 7-2 in the Big Ten would up Oregon’s chances to 16.2 percent.
It’s a lot to overcome for any program. The Ducks’ recent personnel movement, offensive struggles and mounting injuries make the task feel even more daunting.
Lanning’s squad still has five games to stabilize one of Oregon’s most whirlwind seasons in recent years, starting with Northwestern on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Despite the adversity swirling around the program at the moment and a 6-1 Wildcats team arriving in Eugene, the Ducks are favored by 3.5 points, per BetMGM.
The ceiling for Oregon is 7-2 within the conference. That means two Big Ten teams finishing with fewer than two conference losses would eliminate the Ducks from the championship race, regardless of whether Oregon runs the table.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Christopher C. Wuensch is a writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has spent 16 years with Lindy’s Sports Magazine and was a founding member and Deputy CFB Editor of football.com. That’s in addition to reporting and editing for EssentiallySports, SEC Country (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), Saturday Down South, Sports Xchange and beyond. Away from the sidelines, Chris spent 10 years as Content Manager for hobbyDB, helping to assemble one of the world’s largest databases and communities for collectibles and collectors. A University of Arizona J-School alum and northern New Jersey native, he is reluctant to renounce his New York Jets fandom (even though he knows he should) and places himself firmly in the Taylor Ham camp.Follow chrisCwuensch