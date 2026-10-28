Oregon Ducks' National Championship Odds Take Big Hit After Illinois Loss

Oregon’s national championship hopes took perhaps their final blow on Saturday with the Ducks’ 21-10 loss at Illinois (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten).

On Sunday, coach Dan Lanning dismissed offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer in the fallout of another stagnant performance.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker James Kreutz tackles Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defeat at the hands of the Fighting Illini all but removes Oregon (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) from the College Football Playoff conversation.

The path has narrowed considerably for a team that began the year ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Poll. Here’s where the Ducks’ national championship odds sit after limping out of Gies Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Oregon Ducks National Championship Odds

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola passes the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s national title odds plummeted just one week after rebounding following the Ducks’ win over Nebraska.

Lanning’s squad entered the Illinois game at +5000, per BetMGM, tied for the tenth-shortest odds. After the disaster in Champaign, Oregon now sits at +35000, a far cry from its preseason BetMGM valuation of +700.

FanDuel was a little more favorable, ranking the Ducks at +25000, while DraftKings slid them to +40000, tied with USC.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei takes down Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s win over the Cornhuskers had lifted them from a then-season low +6600 to +5000, per BetMGM, but the loss to the Illini undid any progress.

Nationally, No. 3 Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) and No. 5 Notre Dame (6-1) set the tone for the odds landscape at +450, followed closely by No. 2 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) at +500 and No. 1 Miami (7-0, 5-0 ACC) at +600.

Oregon has the 15th shortest odds at +35000, according to BetMGM, behind Oklahoma State (+30000) and ahead of Mississippi State (+50000).

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

National Championship Odds, per BetMGM

Georgia +450

Notre Dame +450

Ohio State +500

Miami +600

Indiana +900

Alabama +1200

LSU +1200

Texas +1300

Ole Miss +1800

Florida +5000

BYU +5000

Utah +5000

Oregon +35000

Can Oregon Still Make the College Football Playoff?

The Ducks’ postseason hopes aren’t mathematically done. But the margin for error is now virtually nonexistent.

Only two teams have made the postseason under the current College Football Playoff format with three losses, Clemson, the 2024 ACC champions, and Alabama, which claimed an at-large bid in 2025.

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell waits for the snap against the Texas A&M Aggies at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It should be noted, however, that the Crimson Tide’s losses came to unranked Florida State, home to No. 11 Oklahoma and Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

Oregon would need a run of historic proportions and for the parity of the Big Ten to lend a hand. Especially considering that UCLA (5-0 Big Ten), Ohio State (4-0) and Indiana (4-1) present major roadblocks. Meanwhile, No. 20 Northwestern, Minnesota and No. 25 Wisconsin are each at 3-1 in conference play.

The Ducks get a shot at Ohio State on Nov. 7 at the Horseshoe where the Buckeyes could be without quarterback Julian Sayin, who is out indefinitely with a throwing arm injury. But Oregon must first survive Northwestern (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) on Oct. 31 at Autzen Stadium.

Oct. 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin leaves the field in a sling following the 19-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From there, the path to a 7-2 conference record goes through Michigan (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) at home and Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) in East Lansing, before closing the regular season in Eugene against Washington (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten).

The back end of the schedule might provide some glimmer of hope. But according to several independent projection models, calling the Ducks’ chances are slim is an understatement.

Punt & Rally, which simulates 10,000 possible finishes including conference tiebreakers, gives Oregon a two percent chance of reaching the Big Ten title game and one percent of winning it. Another model from SportsSimulate gives the Ducks 0.8 percent odds of making the conference championship. Going 7-2 in the Big Ten would up Oregon’s chances to 16.2 percent.

It’s a lot to overcome for any program. The Ducks’ recent personnel movement, offensive struggles and mounting injuries make the task feel even more daunting.

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon coach Dan Lanning watches his final kickoff bounce down the sideline against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning’s squad still has five games to stabilize one of Oregon’s most whirlwind seasons in recent years, starting with Northwestern on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Despite the adversity swirling around the program at the moment and a 6-1 Wildcats team arriving in Eugene, the Ducks are favored by 3.5 points, per BetMGM.

The ceiling for Oregon is 7-2 within the conference. That means two Big Ten teams finishing with fewer than two conference losses would eliminate the Ducks from the championship race, regardless of whether Oregon runs the table.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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