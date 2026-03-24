Dante Moore's Oregon Return Impacting NFL Draft Decisions

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore chose to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to the program for another season. His decision could impact how NFL teams draft, as they potentially wait until 2027 to select a quarterback.

Todd McShay spoke about the 2027 NFL Draft on The McShay Show, arguing that teams could wait until next year to select a quarterback, identifying Moore as an option.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“We literally were talking to general managers in the league talking about what’s the one position you do look ahead into next year, and it’s absolutely factoring into the decisions,” McShay said. “They’re gonna get their quarterback next year.”

“It’s Arch Manning, it’s Dante Moore, and it’s Brendan Sorsby. Those are the top three,” McShay added.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the overwhelming belief is that the Las Vegas Raiders will select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. After that, there is uncertainty about when the next quarterback will be selected, although former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson seems to be climbing up draft boards.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

With the chance of teams waiting for the 2027 NFL Draft, Moore has a big opportunity to prove himself to be the No. 1 quarterback next year.

Dante Moore Earns High Projection for 2025 Performance

Before announcing his return to Oregon, Moore was projected to go as early as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Moore transferred to Oregon in 2024, sitting behind former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel for a season. In 2025, he was named the team’s starter, leading the Ducks to the College Football Playoff Semifinal and a 13-2 overall record.

Before transferring to Oregon, Moore played for the UCLA Bruins in 2023. Through nine games and five starts, he had a 53.5 completion percentage, passing for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his first season as a starter, Moore passed for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. He proved his accuracy, earning a 71.8 completion percentage. The Ducks’ quarterback also rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

With how well he developed sitting behind Gabriel for a season, playing one more year with the Ducks could be what boosts Moore into becoming the top quarterback in the 2027 draft class.

High Expectations Despite Oregon Staff Changes

One concern could be that Oregon has a new offensive coordinator, as Will Stein departed the program to become Kentucky’s head coach. The Ducks named Drew Mehringer as the next offensive coordinator, promoting him from tight ends coach. Mehringer has already been working within the offense, setting Moore up for success.

The Ducks also revealed Koa Ka’ai has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. He previously served as the assistant quarterbacks coach, which gives Moore continuity heading into the 2026 season.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon to Have More Pass Catchers

What could also help Moore is Oregon’s receiving room next season. In November, the Ducks were thin at wide receiver amid injuries to Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. Oregon was also without wide receiver Evan Stewart, who missed the entire 2025 season with an injury.

Moore was just a true freshman and was having a breakout performance before his injury. His return could prove highly beneficial to the Ducks’ quarterback, especially as they will be in their second year working together.

Stewart chose to return to Oregon for another year, giving him a chance to play a full season healthy with Moore, as he also looks to improve his draft stock.

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan stepped up in November with injuries to his teammates, and his impressive performance could be just a sneak peek of what he can bring to the offense. He recorded 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns, finishing the season with the third most receiving yards on the team.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight end Jamari Johnson is entering the season with high expectations and has already proven to be a reliable target for Moore to pass to. He finished the season with 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He can be expected to play a large role on the offense in the fall.

The Ducks will have more depth to the wide receiver position with incoming recruits and transfer portal additions. After late-season injuries in 2025, having several players ready to step up could prove important for Oregon.

With the number of weapons for Moore to pass to, he can perform at an even higher level, keeping his stock for the 2027 NFL Draft high.

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