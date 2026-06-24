The Oregon Transfer Who Can Determine Ducks' National Championship Chances

Throughout his four seasons as the Oregon Ducks football coach, not only has Dan Lanning built a reputation as one of the best coaches in college football, but he’s also built his roster through the transfer portal.

This approach, along with player development through top-ranked recruiting classes, has helped the Ducks reach the College Football Playoff the last two seasons. Entering the 2026 season as favorites to win the national championship, the trend of adding talent in the portal continued this offseason, and there is one player in particular who could play a pivotal role in the Ducks accomplishing that goal.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Recently, CBS Sports' Chris Hummer listed one transfer portal addition who could swing College Football Playoff hopes for every post-spring top-25 team. For the Ducks, it’s former Minnesota Golden Gophers safety, Koi Perich, who arrives at Oregon with massive expectations and is expected to be a top leader on defense next season.

Koi Perich Has Big Shoes to Fill This Season

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Following the departure of former Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman to the Chicago Bears, Perich has major shoes to fill for the Ducks next season. With his skills, the defensive impact Perich will be felt immediately.

In his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Perich recorded 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack. One of several reasons why Perich chose to come to Oregon seems to be the opportunity to win a national championship.

As the No. 15 overall player and No. 1-ranked safety in the transfer portal, Perich will make a massive impact in the Ducks' goal of winning their first national championship in program history. Much like Thieneman, Perich is known for his efficiency in stopping the run and creating turnovers, two skills that will go a long way for Oregon’s defense next season.

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) celebrates against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

One of the biggest keys to the Ducks winning the national championship will be their defensive performance. In their recent playoff losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2025), two teams that won the national championship, defense ultimately led to their demise.

In those two losses, the Ducks' defense allowed 40-plus points. With the addition of Perich at the safety position, along with rising sophomore defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., the defense looks to rise to the occasion in several of Oregon’s marquee matchups next season.

Other Defensive Transfer Commits For Oregon

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Carl Williams IV (5) lines up during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Perich’s commitment to the Ducks helped Oregon have one of the best transfer portal classes this offseason. In addition to Perich, the Ducks added 12 other transfer commits, including several other defensive playmakers. Here’s a list of them below:

Defensive lineman Jerome Simmons (Louisiana Monroe)

EDGE Bleu Dantzler (Oregon State)

Defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson (North Carolina)

Safety Carl Williams IV (Baylor)

Corenerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State)

The Ducks' transfer portal class this offseason was ranked No. 21 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. The three Big Ten teams ahead of the Ducks include the Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 4), Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 7), and Indiana Hoosiers (No. 8).

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.