Oregon vs. Nebraska Kickoff Time Looms Large After Schedule Delay

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks exit the bye week refreshed after their 41-27 win over the No. 18 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 26. Before the Ducks face the No. 21 UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium, the game time for Oregon's Week 7 matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers remains unannounced.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Can Oregon Ducks Fans Expect Game Time Announcement?

The Ducks matchup against the Cornhuskers will be announced following Week 6's college football slate. Oregon and Nebraska are currently fighting against the Bruins' home matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers for the primetime slot. Here's a look at the announced Big Ten kickoff times for Week 7's Saturday slate. The 4:30 p.m. PT window on NBC notably remains unannounced.

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Indiana: 12:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Northwestern vs. Michigan State: 12:00 p.m. ET, Peacock

Rutgers vs. Maryland: 12:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Penn State vs. Michigan: 3:30 p.m. ET, TBD

Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oregon: Time and Network TBD

Wisconsin vs. No. 21 UCLA: Time and Network TBD

Dylan Raiola Faces Former Team

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) looks to throw a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depending on quarterback Dante Moore's health, who is currently in concussion protocol following his brutal hit in the win over the Trojans, Dylan Raiola could earn the start against his former team, the Cornhuskers.

Raiola spent two seasons as the Cornhuskers' starting quarterback, throwing for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. After Moore’s concussion in the road win over the Trojans, Raiola stepped in and delivered for Oregon’s offense, torching USC’s secondary with 289 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Before his performance against the Trojans, Raiola threw for 124 yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-11 passes in the Ducks' 84-0 win over the Portland State Vikings. If Moore doesn’t return and Raiola remains the Ducks starter, he’ll look to put on a show and lead Oregon to a win over his former team.

Michigan State’s Caleb Wheatland, left, closes in on Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea on a run during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cornhuskers are undefeated at 5-0 ahead of their pivotal home matchup on Saturday, Oct. 10, against the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers. Nebraska is off to a strong start this season with two double-digit wins in Big Ten play against the Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins.

New starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea has led the Cornhuskers offense, throwing for 1,142 yards, 13 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Raiola will look to outduel Colandrea on Oct. 17 if he remains the starter for the Nebraska matchup.

Oregon Ducks Top-25 Clash With UCLA Bruins

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The focus now, though, is on a talented UCLA team led by first-year coach Bob Chesney. Ducks coach Dan Lanning recently compared the Bruins to the Indiana Hoosiers that won the national championship.

“We’re about to play a UCLA team that reminds me a lot of Indiana from last year… And let’s be honest, we’re not remotely close to what we need to be,” Lanning said. “We can’t spend a week talking about (the last) game.”

Lanning’s compliments of the Bruins are certainly justified. The Bruins in their first year under Chesney are rolling at 5-0 and are one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten and the country. Chesney brought several transfers from JMU to UCLA. This has ultimately played a major role in UCLA’s quick turnaround.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks look to survive a tough test against the Bruins before playing the Cornhuskers on Oct. 17. It’ll be the first time that Oregon plays Nebraska as a Big Ten opponent. The Cornhuskers lead the all-time series 6-2, with Oregon’s last win coming in 2017 at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won that game 42-35 over Nebraska.

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