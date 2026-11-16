Oregon Ducks Kickoff Not Yet Scheduled for Rivalry Matchup vs. Washington

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks regular-season finale at Autzen Stadium against the Washington Huskies officially has a kickoff time. The Ducks are scheduled to host the Huskies for their annual rivalry series matchup on Nov. 28 at either 4 p.m. PT (FS1) or 4:30 p.m. PT (NBC).

Potential High Stakes in Oregon vs. Washington Regular Season Finale

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Ducks, led by quarterback Dante Moore, punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff with a 26-14 win over the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Late in the fourth quarter, Moore connected with former Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson on a 64-yard catch-and-run to send Oregon to the CFP for the second consecutive season.

If the Ducks can get by the upset-minded Michigan State Spartans, led by energetic first-year coach Pat Fitzgerald on Friday night in East Lansing, Oregon could very well be fighting for a spot in the CFP with a rivalry win over the Huskies to end the regular season.

The Ducks are 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play after their 31-7 home win over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Similar to the Ducks, the Huskies have gone through their ups and downs throughout the season. However, after Saturday’s 21-14 road win over Michigan State, Washington reached bowl eligibility and is 6-4 overall and set to host the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers before their rivalry matchup against Oregon.

Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies Recent Meetings

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up at the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the beginning of his tenure with the Ducks, coach Dan Lanning struggled against the Huskies, losing the first three meetings. Two of those three matchups included heartbreakers in 2023 that kept the Ducks out of the CFP, one in Seattle and the other in the final-ever Pac-12 championship game.

However, two straight double-digit wins over the Huskies have Lanning on the cusp of reaching a .500 record against the Ducks' biggest rival. Much like last year’s matchup, expect the Nov. 28 showdown against the Huskies to be a scrappy battle that could come down to the fourth quarter.

For the Huskies to pull off the upset, they’ll turn to star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. This season, the Huskies signal-caller has thrown for 1,955 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. In last year’s matchup, the Ducks' defense defended Williams well, forcing him to throw two interceptions and to under 130 passing yards.

Oct 16, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) throws a pass during warm ups before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s something the Ducks defense will look to replicate this season as they aim for their third consecutive win over the Huskies and potentially clinch a spot in the CFP, assuming all goes well in East Lansing on Nov. 20 against the Spartans.

After Saturday’s win over the Wolverines, the Ducks now have a 28.9 percent chance at making the CFP, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index (FPI). This is third in the Big Ten behind the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers (85.3 percent) and No. 4 UCLA Bruins (76.8 percent).

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