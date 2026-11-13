Three Bold Predictions for Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines

No. 16 Oregon (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) and Michigan (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) will clash on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in a game that pits the rising Ducks offense against the staunch Wolverine defense.

Coach Dan Lanning’s squad is riding the momentum of consecutive wins over Ohio State and Northwestern to climb back into the Big Ten championship race and possibly further.

Sept. 12, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham talks to a referee against the Oklahoma Sooners at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan, on the other hand, is coming off a 15-6 loss to cross-state rival Michigan State (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) in what has been a disappointing year that began ranked No. 16 in the AP poll. As a result, Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham replaced offensive coordinator Jason Beck with offensive line coach Jim Harding.

Tensions also rose earlier this week between Whittingham and Oregon coach Dan Lanning, with both calling out the other’s use of NIL spending.

Here are three bold predictions for Saturday’s game, excluding a postgame wrestling match between Lanning and Whittingham.

Dierre Hill Jr. Breaks Off Multiple 10-Plus Yard Runs

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. takes the handoff from quarterback Dylan Raiola against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It doesn’t sound very bold on the surface, but when it comes to facing Michigan, it could mean the difference between a first down or even a win or loss.

The Wolverine defense has allowed only 18 runs of 10 yards or more this season. Only Iowa (13 10-plus yard runs allowed), Notre Dame (17) and Miami (17) have allowed fewer. The unit is allowing an average of 100.6 rushing yards per game, while surrendering just four rushing touchdowns.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. leads the Ducks in rushing with 474 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 240 receiving yards. But the sophomore has yet to break 100 yards in a game this season. In fact, no Oregon running back has eclipsed the 100-yard mark.

Prediction: The Ducks don’t necessarily need a 100-yard effort out of Hill Jr., who has produced a run of 10-plus yards in eight of the team’s nine games, including a 48-yard dash last Saturday against Ohio State, his longest on the year. Hill Jr. breaks off multiple 10-plus yard runs allowing Oregon to move the chains in some critical moments.

Outside Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei Moves Up All-Time Sack Chart

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Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The entire Oregon defense needs to step up after the season-ending knee injury to outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, the team leader in tackles for loss (9.0). It’s difficult to ask outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei to elevate his game much, but the senior manages to do so each week.

Uiagalelei enters the Michigan showdown with 7.5 sacks, ranking him second in the Big Ten behind Indiana defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi (10.0 sacks).

Oregon has recorded multiple sacks in eight of its nine games, while Michigan has allowed 16 sacks behind five different offensive line combinations.

Prediction: Uiagalelei drops Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr twice, leaving him one sack shy of matching the 10.5 sacks he registered as a sophomore. The two sacks, however, give him 28 for his career and move him past former Oregon defensive end Saul Patu (26.5 sacks) on the Ducks’ all-time sack list.

It also leaves him just behind ex-Oregon linebacker Ernest Jones (29.0 sacks) and Nick Reed (29.5 sacks) on the program’s career leaderboard.

Oregon Ducks Score 21-Plus Points

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a fourth down stop against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only Rutgers (2-7, 1-5 Big Ten) has scored 21 points on Michigan this season. Minnesota and Iowa each came close with 20 points, making the Wolverines just the 15th FBS team in the last 15 seasons to hold opponents to 21 or fewer points in their first nine games.

That’s thanks in part to a defense that’s allowed just 12 touchdowns, ranking No. 14 overall in the FBS.

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning yells during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Oregon’s offense has come alive in the two games since assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson took over play-calling duties from dismissed offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, racking up 836 total yards and nine touchdowns.

Oregon is one of two schools in the nation, joining No. 3 Alabama (7-2, 5-2 SEC), that can claim a pair of 10-plus point road wins over ranked teams. Unfortunately for Michigan, a trip to Autzen Stadium amid some potentially inclement weather ends the Wolverine’s streak of allowing 21 points or fewer.

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