Oregon Ducks’ New Uniforms Tell a Deeper Story With Three Must-See Details

The Oregon Ducks revealed their "Origin of Speed" uniforms on Tuesday, combination of new colors and new wing styles stand out immediately. What some might miss, though, are the smaller details that make the uniform a touching tribute to the history, as well as the future, of Oregon and the program's relationship with Nike. With two years in the making, the jerseys are the final edition of the "Generation O" uniforms that the Ducks have worn.

The base of the jersey is not actually black but is instead Nike's darkest green: "Night Forest." Silver accents and "Green Strike," a new color for Oregon, provide a contrast that flashes against the dark green base. The Ducks released a video nearly nine-minutes long explaining the inspiration on social media, and here are three details that make the "Origin of Speed" uniforms especially unique.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore in "Origin of Speed" uniforms | Nike

Khyree Jackson, Spencer Webb Honored

The jerseys incorporate the track of the original Hayward Field inside the Oregon "O" on the shoulders by outlining the actual six lanes. There are more connections to Hayward, including a clay hue featured inside the Ducks' cleats that players will be wearing, but two lanes are highlighted to pay tribute to late Ducks Khyree Jackson, and Spencer Webb, according to Nike.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Steve Smith Photography 2025

Webb wore No. 4 at Oregon, and Jackson wore No. 5, so the Ducks have highlighted those two lanes in a different color.

The team wears two helmet stickers with the jersey numbers of Webb and Jackson, and Nike made special-edition gloves to honor Webb, but the "Origin of Speed" uniform marks the first time that Webb and Jackson were honored on the team's jerseys.

A Nod to De'Anthony Thomas

Jan. 3, 2013; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks running back De'Anthony Thomas (6) scores a touchdown during the kick off against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half during the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Oregon" is written onto the team's pants, and the green and yellow striping replaces a traditional stripe down the leg of the pants. However, the special detail regarding the pants is the angle at which the elements are placed onto the uniform, calling back to Oregon legend De'Anthony Thomas against Kansas State in 2013:

"Leg side panels contain a word mark that leans forward instead of backward, symbolizing a first-place finish in what's called the 'Oregon Angle of Attack.' De'Anthony Thomas' kick-return touchdown in the 2013 Fiesta Bowl, when he mimicked breaking the finish-line tape in a race, served as inspiration," Nike wrote in release.

Nike's Waffle Pattern

The origins of Nike with co-founders Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman is famously highlighted by Bowerman's experiments on running shoes, using a waffle iron to increase traction. The waffle pattern has been a motif deployed by Oregon's uniforms in the past, featuring on the gloves of the Ducks' "Shoe Duck" uniforms that honored Knight.

In the newly-released jerseys, the numbers "include waffle print perforation - a patter synonymous with Nike's running shoes," per Nike.

The numbers are also made up of "Green Strike" as Oregon and Nike continue to blend tradition and innovation.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Nike

Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins

The "Origin of Speed" uniforms will make their debut after Oregon's bye week when the Ducks host the No. 23 UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the broadcast on CBS.

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