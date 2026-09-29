Just because the No. 15 Oregon Ducks face a bye week after their 41-27 win on the road against the No. 18 USC Trojans, doesn't mean the program isn't making headlines nationwide.

With a recent teaser video uploaded to the @oregonfootball and @goducks social media accounts, it's clear this break week will also come with a brand new Oregon uniform during the "Generation O" era.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'eem Offord (2) reacts after defending against a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Tease Uniform Release

In the video, which was posted on Sunday shortly after the Ducks declared victory in Los Angeles, California, flashes of glossy green and yellow "paint streaks" decorate a matte black uniform. The alternate Oregon duck silhouette fixes itself in the middle of the jersey collar, with "origin of speed" glimmering in silver inside the jersey's collar.

The streaks paired with the "origin of speed" text feels like a callback to the former Oregon coach Chip Kelly era, in which the Ducks became known nationwide for the speed of their skill players in Kelly's revolutionary spread ("blur") offense, including running backs LaMichael James, Kenjon Barner and wide receivers like Jeff Maehl and De' Anthony Thomas.

Given that Oregon's uniforms during the 2026 season have released with videos including visual or audio recountings of previous remarkable games, it only makes sense for the Ducks to honor this iconic era in Oregon football next (and against one of Kelly's formerly coached teams, no less).

Oct. 18, 2012; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Chip Kelly (center) in the huddle with his players during a time out against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Oregon defeated Arizona State 43-21. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When This Uniform Will Likely Debut

At the end of the video, Tuesday, Sept. 29 flashes on a black screen. It's fair to assume that the Ducks are cooking up a uniform release to keep fans satiated till their Autzen Stadium match-up against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Plus, given that the fan color theme for the UCLA game is black just like the teased jersey, there's a likelihood that the design coming out on Wednesday will be the uniform Oregon uses to play their once-Pac-12-conference-foe.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Brady Bidwell (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wait, Haven't The Ducks Already Released This Design?

For eagle-eyed Oregon fans, this teased jersey design may look familiar. Back at the beginning of September, shortly after Oregon's season-opening win against Boise State, Duck fans began posting about a new release from Dick's Sports Goods that displayed a similar looking jersey labeled for sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

A quick search of "Oregon Ducks jersey" on the Dick's website does not yield a post for the previously-listed product, which clocked in at $200 on the website when initially "leaked".

It appears Dick’s has leaked a new alternate jersey



This one is… interesting 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5pZ7SaZnoB — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) September 9, 2026

Underneath the post from @goducks and @oregonfootball, pictures of the leak saturated the replies, with some fans even showing that the release is on the racks at certain Dick's Sports Goods stores.

So far, the reactions to the jersey design leak are mixed. However, differing opinions on Oregon uniform designs isn't alien to the Ducks program, with the "Eggshell" speckled jerseys receiving a breadth of differing opinions when it dropped in 2021.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.