Oregon Ducks Tease Brand New Jersey Release
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Just because the No. 15 Oregon Ducks face a bye week after their 41-27 win on the road against the No. 18 USC Trojans, doesn't mean the program isn't making headlines nationwide.
With a recent teaser video uploaded to the @oregonfootball and @goducks social media accounts, it's clear this break week will also come with a brand new Oregon uniform during the "Generation O" era.
Oregon Ducks Tease Uniform Release
In the video, which was posted on Sunday shortly after the Ducks declared victory in Los Angeles, California, flashes of glossy green and yellow "paint streaks" decorate a matte black uniform. The alternate Oregon duck silhouette fixes itself in the middle of the jersey collar, with "origin of speed" glimmering in silver inside the jersey's collar.
The streaks paired with the "origin of speed" text feels like a callback to the former Oregon coach Chip Kelly era, in which the Ducks became known nationwide for the speed of their skill players in Kelly's revolutionary spread ("blur") offense, including running backs LaMichael James, Kenjon Barner and wide receivers like Jeff Maehl and De' Anthony Thomas.
Given that Oregon's uniforms during the 2026 season have released with videos including visual or audio recountings of previous remarkable games, it only makes sense for the Ducks to honor this iconic era in Oregon football next (and against one of Kelly's formerly coached teams, no less).
When This Uniform Will Likely Debut
At the end of the video, Tuesday, Sept. 29 flashes on a black screen. It's fair to assume that the Ducks are cooking up a uniform release to keep fans satiated till their Autzen Stadium match-up against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Plus, given that the fan color theme for the UCLA game is black just like the teased jersey, there's a likelihood that the design coming out on Wednesday will be the uniform Oregon uses to play their once-Pac-12-conference-foe.
Wait, Haven't The Ducks Already Released This Design?
For eagle-eyed Oregon fans, this teased jersey design may look familiar. Back at the beginning of September, shortly after Oregon's season-opening win against Boise State, Duck fans began posting about a new release from Dick's Sports Goods that displayed a similar looking jersey labeled for sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore.
A quick search of "Oregon Ducks jersey" on the Dick's website does not yield a post for the previously-listed product, which clocked in at $200 on the website when initially "leaked".
Underneath the post from @goducks and @oregonfootball, pictures of the leak saturated the replies, with some fans even showing that the release is on the racks at certain Dick's Sports Goods stores.
So far, the reactions to the jersey design leak are mixed. However, differing opinions on Oregon uniform designs isn't alien to the Ducks program, with the "Eggshell" speckled jerseys receiving a breadth of differing opinions when it dropped in 2021.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.