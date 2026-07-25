2026–27 Premier League Kits: Ranking the Top 20 Jerseys

The 2026–27 Premier League season—the 35th in the competition’s modern era—gets underway on Aug. 21, and clubs have already begun unveiling their new kits ahead of the big kickoff.

As always, there’s a bit of everything. Some teams have played it safe with uninspired designs that feel little different from last season’s, while others have embraced bold colors, eye-catching patterns and fresh ideas that stand out for all the right reasons.

With plenty of new jerseys already released, here are our rankings of the best Premier League kits for the 2026–27 season.

20. Chelsea (Away)

Chelsea have gone back to black for their 2026–27 away kit—and while the colorway is likely to prove popular among fans, the design itself is rather uninspired.



The gold laurel wreath motif, carried over from the home kit and featured around the round neck and sleeve cuffs, is the only real standout element of what is otherwise another bland release.

19. Newcastle United (Home)

Sure, why not? | adidas

Where to begin with Newcastle United’s latest home kit?



The Magpies have moved away from their traditional thick, even black-and-white stripes in favor of a more disrupted design. It’s not a disaster by any means, but it doesn’t quite capture the iconic simplicity that has defined Newcastle’s classic look.



The oversized central stripe adds a touch of normality, but the overall design feels slightly disjointed—something not helped by the unusual pale blue detailing on the shoulders.

18. Tottenham (Home)

Tottenham may be entering a new chapter with a wave of fresh signings, but the club’s 2026–27 home kit is very much a case of sticking with what it knows.



Continuing the minimalist approach Nike has used since taking over as Spurs’ kit supplier in 2017, the shirt is another clean, understated design with few surprises.

17. Bournemouth (Home)

Nice, but the sponsor looks odd. | hummel

We’ve got one main issue with Bournemouth’s new home kit, and it has nothing to do with the traditional black-and-red stripes, the gold accents on the collar, shoulders and cuffs or the classic round neckline.



The problem? That huge, weirdly placed circular “Vitality” sponsor, which somehow manages to overshadow and take away from what would otherwise be a very sharp-looking jersey.

16. Arsenal (Home)

Arsenal's new home kit is fine. | adidas

Arsenal’s 2026–27 home kit is designed as a tribute to the 20th anniversary of the club’s move to Emirates Stadium, featuring details intended to reflect the iconic venue.



The shirt includes a bespoke crewneck collar inspired by the stadium’s sweeping roof design, while subtle red patterning across the body adds texture and depth to the overall look.



It’s a perfectly respectable kit with some thoughtful touches—but ultimately, it’s a design that feels more solid than spectacular.

15. Everton (Away)

Everton’s new away kit, with its white base and ultra-fine navy and yellow pinstripes, looks like something you’d expect to see worn by an elite private school cricket team.



Somehow, though, it just works.

14. Brentford (Home)

While many clubs now release a constant stream of new shirts each season, Brentford remain committed to a more sustainable approach, keeping their kits in circulation for two years instead of regularly changing designs.



For the 2026–28 cycle, the Bees have delivered a vibrant red-and-white striped jersey with subtle honey-yellow accents—a nod to the worker bee symbolism that has long been associated with the club.

13. Nottingham Forest (Home)

Forest's new home kit features a daring new design. | adidas

Nottingham Forest’s latest shirt adds a subtle modern twist to the club’s traditional red, featuring a mottled graphic pattern that gives the fabric a distinctive, almost water-like appearance.



The design takes inspiration from the mist that occasionally drifts in from the nearby River Trent, which runs alongside the City Ground, creating a unique connection between the kit and the club’s surroundings.

12. Crystal Palace (Home)

One that will certainly get mixed reviews. | Macron

Crystal Palace’s bold new away kit won’t be everyone’s cup of tea—but we’re fans of it.



Fifty years after the original design was introduced, the Eagles have moved away from their usual red-and-blue stripes and brought back the club’s iconic sash style. This time, the sash is created through a sublimated graphic featuring bands of gradually increasing thickness, giving the shirt a modern twist.



Finished with a retro round club crest, it’s a stylish nod to Palace’s past.

11. Manchester City (Home)

Manchester City begin a new era without Pep Guardiola in 2026–27, and the club’s latest home kit arrives with a refreshed look to match the changing times.



Featuring a distinctive gradient design that transitions from sky blue into white, the concept is built around celebrating the club’s history. The jersey incorporates shades of blue worn throughout City’s 140-year existence, including the white kits the club wore during the early years of the 20th century.

10. Ipswich Town (Home)

Ipswich's new home kit is just the job. | Umbro

At first glance, Ipswich Town’s latest home kit appears to follow a familiar formula, with the club once again opting for its traditional royal blue base complemented by understated navy and white detailing.



Look a little closer, however, and there is far more to the design than first meets the eye. A subtle shimmering diamond pattern is woven into the fabric, inspired by the angular structure of the floodlight supports at Portman Road.



The shirt also continues the club’s partnership with minority owner Ed Sheeran, with the singer’s logo once again appearing on the sleeve.

9. Manchester United (Home)

Manchester United’s 2026–27 home kit pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the club’s famous 1977 FA Cup final triumph.



Keeping things crisp and classic, the shirt sticks with United’s iconic red base while adding three white stripes across the shoulders and sleeves. A stylish polo collar and matching banded cuffs complete the throwback-inspired look.

8. Tottenham Hotspur (Away)

A lovely effort. | Nike

If Tottenham’s new home kit plays it safe, the club’s away shirt takes a much bolder approach.



Built around a dark navy base, the jersey features a striking graphic design made up of jagged bands in purple, pink and orange. The vibrant pattern is intended to reflect Tottenham’s cultural diversity and the energy of its urban surroundings, giving the shirt a much more distinctive and adventurous feel.

7. Aston Villa (Home)

Aston Villa have gone for a distinctly old-school look with its 2026–27 home kit, embracing a clean, retro-inspired design that proves simplicity often works best.



The traditional claret-and-blue color scheme remains untouched, while subtle three-stripe detailing on the collar and a stylish faux button placket give the jersey a classic feel, making it look like something lifted straight from the club’s history books.

6. Hull City (Home)

Hull are back in style. | OXEN Sports

Another club that has fully embraced the retro aesthetic is Hull City, with the newly promoted side delivering a home kit that feels like a tribute to its past.



Drawing inspiration from the Tigers’ iconic late-1970s designs, the shirt keeps things beautifully simple. The jacquard knit fabric, intricate woven detailing, classic white ribbed collar, vintage HCAFC crest and traditional amber-and-black stripes combine to create a jersey that feels both nostalgic and stylish.

5. Liverpool (Home)

Liverpool’s 2026–27 home kit is a modern tribute to one of the most beloved designs in the club’s history, with the Reds describing it as “an icon reimagined.”



Inspired by the famous “Candy” kit worn from 1989–91, the shirt brings back the instantly recognizable triangular detailing while updating it for the modern era.

4. Leeds United (Away)

Lovely. | adidas

Leeds have pulled something special out of the top drawer with their 2026–27 away kit.



Built around a deep yellow base, the shirt features an intricate “Yorkshire rose” pattern layered throughout, as well as the classic adidas Trefoil logo, retro club crest and black detailing.



There’s very little to criticize here. Good work.

3. Manchester United (Away)

Great stuff. | adidas

A staple of Manchester United’s away shirts during the club’s early years, royal blue returns for the first time since the 2014–15 season—and the wait has been well worth it.



The rich blue base is complemented beautifully by red-and-white trim on the V-neck collar and cuffs, while the three red adidas stripes running down the sleeves add a bold splash of color. Finished with the classic adidas Trefoil logo and subtle tonal wave detailing across the shirt, the result is a jersey that perfectly blends nostalgia with a modern edge.

2. Sunderland (Away)

Sunderland have delivered a stunner. | hummel

Too often, modern soccer kits lean on vague “inspiration” stories—whether that’s a city skyline, a local river or some other loosely connected idea. Sunderland, however, have gone in a completely different direction with their 2026–27 away shirt, delivering one of the most distinctive and genuinely creative concepts in recent memory.



The design pays tribute to something deeply connected to the club’s culture: Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” which Sunderland supporters have adopted as their prematch anthem at the Stadium of Light.



The pink-and-black jersey is a nod to the King of Rock and Roll himself, specifically the iconic rockabilly suit Elvis wore during his 1954 appearance on the “Louisiana Hayride” television show.



Thank you very much, Sunderland.

1. Coventry City (Home)

Coventry City have marked its long-awaited return to the Premier League—their first since the 2000–01 season—with one of the standout jerseys of the year.



Moving away from the club’s traditional all-sky-blue look, the new home shirt features bold blue-and-white stripes, enhanced by a subtle four-tone jacquard pattern inspired by the scenes that filled Coventry city center when the Sky Blues brought the FA Cup home.



A fitting tribute to the club’s iconic 1986–87 Hummel kit, famously worn during Coventry’s unforgettable FA Cup triumph. Nostalgic without feeling dated, it’s an absolute beauty.

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