Ranking France’s 10 Best Jerseys of All Time

France is a nation synonymous with fashion.

From the glamour of Paris Fashion Week to legendary designers such as Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin, the French have long been trendsetters.

That reputation has extended to the national soccer team, with Les Bleus sporting some of the most elegant and memorable jerseys the beautiful game has ever seen. Whether timeless classics or bold modern designs, France has rarely put a foot wrong when it comes to style.

Here, we’ve ranked the 10 greatest France soccer jerseys of all time.

10. New York, New York (2026, Home)

France's 2026 kit is wonderful. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

It may be a new addition to France’s collection, but the 2026 World Cup home jersey already stands out as one of the most striking, unique, and cleverly designed kits.



The shirt pays homage to the historic bond between France and the United States—most notably through the Statue of Liberty, which was gifted by France to the U.S. in 1886. The blue base reflects the traditional colors of Les Bleus, while the metallic copper details mirror the statue’s iconic oxidized copper surface.



The result? A clever blend of heritage, history and modern style.

9. Pure '90s (1992, Home)

What a strapping young man. | AFP/Getty Images

France’s 1992 home jersey perfectly captured the madness, creativity, and daring spirit of 1990s football shirts.



With its tone-on-tone pattern, glossy finish, bold shoulder blocks, 3D-style numbering, and adidas logo sitting high on the neck, it was a true design experiment that embraced the era’s anything-goes approach.



Forever linked with Eric Cantona’s early days in the national team, the shirt was every bit as bold and unforgettable as the man himself.

8. World, Meet Kylian ... (2018, Home)

Mbappé won his first World Cup as a teenager. | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images.

The 2018 World Cup marked France’s return to the summit of international soccer, as Les Bleus lifted their second-ever World Cup trophy, and the world was introduced to the brilliance of a teenage Kylian Mbappé.



The then-Paris Saint-Germain star became one of the faces of the tournament, scoring four goals—including one in the final against Croatia—as he announced himself as the game’s next global superstar.



France’s jersey was just as memorable.



Built around a deep navy foundation, the Nike design kept things sleek and understated, with subtle soundwave-inspired patterns running across the sleeves. The shirt was finished with little more than the iconic golden cockerel crest, a single championship star above it and the Nike swoosh.

7. Clean & Crisp (1978, Away)

What a kit. | AFP/Getty Images

You could make a case for either the 1978 France home or away shirt, as both are absolute classics—but we’ve gone for the away version.



It may not have been the most comfortable kit to play in, thanks to its heavy cotton fabric and long sleeves, but it was undeniably a thing of beauty.



A crisp white base, blue rounded collar, red and blue sleeve stripes, the iconic adidas trefoil logo, and an oversized—yet perfectly charming—golden cockerel crest combined to create a shirt bursting with vintage character.

6. C’est Chic (2014, Home)

Less is more sometimes. | Ian Walton/Getty Images

France may not have enjoyed the best 2014 World Cup, bowing out in the quarterfinals against eventual winners Germany, but its home kit was certainly not a disappointment.



Les Bleus went for a more formal look, trading their usual bright flair for a sophisticated dark navy jersey paired with matching shorts. The clean white collar and subtle stripes down the shorts added just enough detail to elevate the design.



Simple, elegant, and effortlessly stylish—very chic, as the French would say.

5. Perfect Platini (1984, Home)

France won Euro 1984. | Gilbert Iundt/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images

France’s home shirt from the 1984 European Championship was every bit as iconic as Michel Platini’s performances in it.



The French captain produced one of the greatest individual tournament displays in European Championship history, scoring nine goals in five matches as France lifted its first major international trophy. Much of that unforgettable campaign was played in this stunning adidas design.



The classic royal blue base, bold red-and-white three stripes running down the sleeves, and neatly embroidered cockerel crest captured the elegance of French football in the 1980s.



The famous adidas trefoil logo and low-cut V-neck also added a touch of vintage flair.

4. Zidane’s Moment of Madness (2006, Away)

Zidane bowed out with a bang. | Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane’s legendary career ended in the most dramatic way possible, with the French icon headbutting Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the chest during the 2006 World Cup final. Sent off in extra time, Zidane never played another professional match after France’s penalty shootout defeat.



At least he went out in style.



While bowing out, Zidane wore France’s now-iconic white away shirt, a sleek adidas Teamgeist design featuring bold red side panels, subtle blue and red shoulder detailing and a tricolor-inspired chest pattern.

3. World Cup Glory (1998, Home)

Zidane was the star of the 1998 World Cup. | Pierre Verdy/Getty Images

When France lifted its first-ever World Cup trophy in 1998, it did so with style both in its performances and its appearance.



Les Bleus completed their historic triumph on home soil, defeating pre-tournament favorites Brazil 2-0 at the Stade de France in the final, with Zinedine Zidane scoring twice on the biggest stage while wearing a jersey that would become one of the most recognizable shirts in soccer history.



The design was simple but unforgettable: a deep navy base, a clean adidas template, the iconic golden cockerel crest and subtle touches of French pride through the tricolor detailing on the collar and cuffs.



Elegant, timeless and forever linked to France’s greatest soccer achievement—it remains a true classic.

2. Sail Away with Me, Honey (2011, Away)

This kit is now a collector’s item. | Stephane Reix/For Picture/Corbis/Getty Images

When Nike replaced adidas as France’s kit supplier in 2011, it wasted no time putting its own stamp on Les Bleus.



Instead of opting for the nation’s traditional white away shirt, Nike teamed up with legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld to produce something completely different: a navy jersey featuring subtle horizontal hoops inspired by the striped uniforms worn by 19th-century French sailors.



The bold redesign divided opinion when it first debuted, but time has been kind to it. Once considered a gamble, it has since earned cult status and is now regarded as one of the most distinctive—and stylish—shirts in France’s history.

1. Simply the Best (1982, Home)

A real beauty of a kit. | AFP/Getty Images

Worn by the legendary France side featuring Michel Platini, Alain Giresse, Jean Tigana and Maxime Bossis at the 1982 World Cup, this shirt is forever linked to one of the nation’s greatest generations.



And honestly, what’s not to love? The deep royal blue, the subtle white pinstripes, the tricolor adidas shoulder stripes and that unmistakable oversized golden cockerel crest paired with the classic Trefoil logo all combine to create a true retro masterpiece.



Then there’s the deep V-neck—a perfect snapshot of early ’80s soccer fashion, leaving just enough room for a legendary hairy chest, a gold chain, or perhaps both.



Decades later, the jersey remains a holy grail for vintage soccer shirt collectors.

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