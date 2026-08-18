Oregon’s NFL-Caliber Defense Gives Ducks Quarterbacks an Edge

The Oregon Ducks feature 54 alums set to play in the NFL this fall. This season's draft prospects brings quarterback Dante Moore as the main headliner.

However, Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai believes most of the pro talent resides on the other side of the field. Including revealing how many guys can play on Sundays this fall.

Koa Ka'ai Gives Oregon Ducks Defense Glowing Review

Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander, left, and Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ka'ai believes Oregon's quarterback unit only becomes sharpened by the pro-level talent on the other side as he described.

"Probably all 11 guys on defense will get a chance to play in the NFL. And that's just the one deep," Ka'ai told reporters following an Aug. 17 practice.

But it doesn't stop there per Ka'ai.

"There's numerous guys behind them that'll get a chance to play in the league," he added. "And so, having to deal with that aspect in practice, like you can't. It's hard to put a value on it."

So this NFL caliber crew isn't just limited to edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, who's garnered some pre-first round hype before.

The Ducks Defenders Likely to Receive the Most NFL Attention

Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

No doubt the 6-5, 270-pound Uiagalelei brings an uncanny mix of size, tenacity and relentless speed off the edge for this Ducks defense.

But there'll be other Duck defenders who'll draw eyes from league general managers and scouts when they take up some of the press box seats this fall at Autzen Stadium. Or even during the road games involving the Ducks. Particularly these talents who are already projected to help comprise the 2027 draft class:

Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington, Defensive Tackles: These fierce behemoths plug running lanes off a quick first-step explosion, then turning to their long vines to push back offensive linemen or bat down passes. Both are heavy-handed prospects who create havoc for centers and guards, becoming ideal for teams who need a future nose tackle or three-technique.

Teitum Tuioti, Edge Rusher: He forms a wicked and menacing tandem with Uiagalelei on the edge. The 6-3, 263-pounder is built more as a run-stuffer, though. He'll need this season to prove he can rush the passer at a high level, especially as offenses will focus more on countering Uiagalelei.

Jerry Mixon, Linebacker: The returning senior Mixon is rising as a sleeper prospect by draft experts. He showed a solid nose for the football in grabbing 57 tackles and picking off two passes. He could hear more draft day chatter if he capitalizes on his senior season.

Who Could Also Breakthrough as a 2027 NFL Draft Talent at Oregon

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prized safety transfer from Minnesota Koi Perich enters the picture as the replacement for Dillon Thieneman.

Perich presents the ball instincts needed to replace the 25th overall pick to the Chicago Bears Thieneman. The ex-Golden Gopher is versatile enough to line up at nickelback, drop back to safety or even line up close to the line of scrimmage and wreck running games.

He's only a junior too, meaning he could declare early if he becomes everything the Ducks ask of him and more.

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