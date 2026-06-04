Three Oregon Ducks Who Could Be NFL Draft First Round Picks

The Oregon Ducks had a successful 2026 NFL Draft that saw two former players, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman, drafted in the first round. The Ducks should have a fair number of players drafted in the 2027 draft, and there are three players who are on the bubble of being a first-round draft pick if they play well next season.

1. Oregon Ducks Edge Rusher Teitum Tuioti

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks edge rusher Teitum Tuioti had a breakout season in 2025, as he logged 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 33 tackles. Tuioti has shown progress in each season with the Ducks, going from two sacks to 5.5, to 9.5 in his junior year. Tuioti will anchor down one side of an Oregon defensive line that is projected by many to be among the best defensive lines in the country.

As far as being a first-round draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Tuioti should have a great chance to make that scenario come true. If Tuioti maintains his level of production from 2025, he’ll be seen as one of the best edge-rushing prospects in the entire draft.

One scenario that could come into play in keeping Tuioti out of the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft is the play from his defensive line teammates. Matayo Uiagalelei is now just two seasons removed from leading the Big Ten in sacks with 10.5, and if he is able to return to form, he could have a first-round grade on his name going into next year's draft instead of Tuioti.

2. Oregon Ducks Safety Koi Perich

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks safety Koi Perich is a perfect example of a player who could be on the bubble between a first and second-round pick. Perich transferred to Oregon from the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past offseason and is expected to take the role left by former Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman. Perich didn't stand out on the stat sheet at Minnesota, but his play kept the ball away from his side of the field in most games.

Perich logged 39 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and two pass deflections last season with the Golden Gophers. Perich will hope to regain his 2024 form, when he logged five interceptions. If Perich can boost his stats just a hair from his 2025 season, there is a good chance he could become a first-round pick.

3. Oregon Ducks Tight End Jamari Johnson

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson speaks during a media availability on Aug. 5, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson broke onto the scene in 2025, logging 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns while playing in the backup role to former Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq. With Sadiq now in the NFL, the road is clear for Johnson to have a massive season. Johnson will go into his 2026 season with a new offensive coordinator in Drew Mehringer. While it is usually tough for a tight end to be drafted in the first round, if Johnson’s trajectory continues, he could very well be picked in the back end of the 2027 NFL Draft.

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