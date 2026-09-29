Oregon Ducks Show Off Program Legacy With Special Jerseys

It doesn't matter if the No. 15 Oregon Ducks aren't playing a game this weekend due to a bye week, the program continues to keep its fans locked in.

Part of that strategy includes a brand-new jersey release for the Ducks' upcoming Oct. 10 game at Autzen Stadium against the UCLA Bruins, and honors yet another piece of Oregon's rich team history.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore in the team's new uniforms | GoDucks / X

Oregon Ducks Unveil "Origin of Speed" Black Jersey

Modeled by receiver Dakorien Moore, Oregon's latest threads include a "Night Forest" jersey base, the darkest green made by Nike, and "Green Strike," a new color on the jersey shoulders and sides of the helmet. Streaks of green and yellow give the effect of speed (kind of like in a comic book). The outline of Hayward Field is made explicitly claer inside the Oregon "O," as well.

The Oregon alternate logo of the duck silhouette shines in silver in the center of the collar, with an Oregon "O" with progressively thinning rings adorning the side shoulders. "Origin of speed" shines on the inside of the collar in silver, continuing Oregon's tradition of including mini messages unseen on the field.

According to Nike, "the 'Origin of Speed' jersey numbers are wider at thet op and leaner on the bottom, to mimic a superhero pose, and also include waffle print perforation - a pattern synonymous with Nike's running shoes."

This is the first unique jersey release for the Ducks since the "Grateful Duck" tie-dye uniforms debuted at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025 against the Wisconsin Badgers.

A History of Speed

Throughout the 2026 season, Oregon continues to produce uniform combinations that pay homage to previous generations of teams with uniform release videos featuring audio and visuals from games of the past.

This alternate jersey feels like a combination of that ethos, honoring the iconic speed stemming from former Oregon Ducks coach Chip Kelly's spread offense. Nicknamed the "blur" offense, Kelly's time reinventing how offenses ran in Eugene, Oregon built a national reputation as a program with immense speed.

Given that this uniform will see Rich Brooks Field to take on another former Kelly-coached team in the Bruins, it feels poetic that this particular design is released (for those that might think it would be better to debut the jersey against Kelly's current team, Northwestern, it's important to note that Oregon jerseys typically take three years to create with an athlete-led committee helping choose which games coinside with which uniform).

Jan. 3, 2013; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Chip Kelly smiles on the field after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Ducks defeated the Wildcats 35-17. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Leak Issue

The program teased the release of this new jersey on Sunday, shortly after the Ducks made a statement on the road with a 41-27 win against the No. 18 USC Trojans. Upon release, some sharp Oregon fans were quick to point out they had seen this particular jersey design before.

At the beginning of Sept., Duck social media became flooded with posts about a listing on the Dick's Sporting Goods website, selling a version of this very same jersey branded to sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore. On the Dick's website, the jersey was on sale for $200, compared to other jerseys on the website that ranged from $90 - $130.

A search of the Dick's website on Monday, prior to the Tuesday release, showed that the sporting retail giant removed the post. The removal of the listing didn't stop fans from replying under the programs' teaser post about the leak. In 2024, Oregon faced a similar leak (from The Ducks Store) regarding their "Warp Speed" all-white uniform.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks placekicker Gage Hurych (97) kicks the extra point held by punter Bailey Ettridge (39) after a touchdown scored by wide receiver Dakorien Moore (not pictured) against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uniform Firsts In 2026

The Ducks are consistently trying new looks throughout their seasons, with the 2025 season alone producing double-digits in unique helmet combinations for the team. Below are some of the "firsts" done in Oregon uniforms so far in the 2026 regular season.

Oregon Ducks Uniform Firsts For 2026

Against USC:

- First time chrome helmets have ever had wing decals instead of hand-painted designs.

- First time "mallard" finish wings appeared on a non-"nightmare" green lid.



Against Oklahoma State:

-First time a white mask was used on a non-white lid in the modern era.



Against Boise State:

- First-ever used unique helmet combination.

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