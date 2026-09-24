Oregon Tight End Andrew Olesh Details Dante Moore's Growing Leadership

Oregon tight end Andrew Olesh arrived in Eugene looking to develop among the best in the nation at the position. Now the newly-landed Duck is getting his first opportunity to dip his feet in the water.

The sophomore transfer from Penn State has made the most of starting nods against Oklahoma State (2-1) and Portland State (0-4, 0-2 Big Sky), with tight end Jamari Johnson shelved due to an undisclosed injury. Johnson is expected to return against USC, but Olesh will still likely be leaned on against the Trojans.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field after defeating the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olesh has three catches for 32 yards on the year, including his first career touchdown against Portland State. He met with the media ahead of USC and spoke about bulking up his blocking game, Oregon’s rivalry with USC and the emerging leadership of quarterback Dante Moore.

“Yeah, I mean, Dante, he’s been, he is a leader, and he’s been stepping up even more week by week. Like when we lost to Oklahoma State, like everybody knew that, you know, we need leaders on the team, and he was already one, but he really stepped up and has been really more vocal. And I think that’s helped us take a step in the right direction," said Olesh.

“Yeah, I mean, he’s just like, we’ve had player-led meetings, and I think there are some times where, you know, the coaches step out, and he gets in front of the entire room and talks to all the the players about, you know, what we need to do going forward especially after the Oklahoma State game, because that’s a game, you know, we all know we should have won. So he’s just been using his voice, trying to get us to, you know, motivate us and, like, keep telling us to keep pushing forward," Olesh continued.

The sophomore Penn State transfer gets his first look at the Ducks-Trojans rivalry on Saturday when No. 12 USC plays host to No. 20 Oregon in Los Angeles.

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Andrew Olesh celebrates his first career touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everything Oregon Tight End Andrew Olesh Said

Getting His Feet Wet at Oregon:

“Yeah, coming to Oregon, I wanted to come here to get developed, and I think the coaching staff has done a really good job developing me. And the more I play and the more I, you know, dip my feet in the water, the more I do that, the better I’ll get. And, like, I need to develop blocking and stuff. So getting in the game really helps that.”

Stepping Into the Starting Lineup:

“Yeah, I mean, I didn’t really know until the week of when I heard Jamari got hurt, so I just practiced like I was going to be the starter. And obviously I played in the game, and I think I did decent. I think there’s a lot of stuff I still need to clean up, but overall, I think I did pretty well.”

Becoming a Better Blocker:

Sept. 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Andrew Olesh hauls in a reception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at at Boone Pickens Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“For me, I’ve came a long way with blocking because I was in high school, I was really like a receiver, more of a receiver. So just getting on the field, getting snaps. I’m going against like the best, pretty much the best D line in the country. So everyday, you know, iron sharpens iron. So I’ve just been getting better with Matayo, Teitum, Nas, all of them making me better. So I think I’ve come a really long way, and I’m just going to continue to get better.”

“I still need to develop my size and my strength. 10 to 15 pounds would be ideal. I’m going to try to gain weight throughout the season so I can become more of an overall, like more of a round tight end. So that’s really my goal.”

Building Chemistry With Quarterback Dante Moore:

“Yeah, I mean, it’s pretty pretty self-explanatory. The more I get on the field, the more I’m going to develop. So it’s been good getting more reps with him and building more of a connection, but yeah.”

Learning From Jamari Johnson:

April 25, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Duck tight end Jamari Johnson scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, I learned from JJ really. Like, he’s the older guy in our room, and he’s the starter. He’s a really good player. So I really learn a lot of the stuff that I do from him. But, you know, getting to develop and play with the other tight ends in the room, we’re a really competitive group."

"But, like, as we practice and get better, like, I feel like really all of us have a voice in the room because, I mean because we’re a younger group to be honest. But really everyone has a voice in our room, and I feel like we’ve all been pushing each other to get better.”

Developing Alongside Kendre Harrison:

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kendre Harrison (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve never, like, sat down and had a conversation about that, but, I mean, I think we both know what we’re capable of. And if we keep, you know, developing and doing the right thing, I think we’re both going to develop into really, really good tight ends. And we just have to keep grinding and grinding. And, you know, it starts with Saturday, you know what I mean, against USC. So we’re just going to keep pushing, pushing as a group. Not just me and Kendre, but all of us.”

The Oregon-USC Rivalry:

“Yeah, I mean, we know we know they’re a good team. There’s a lot of history with Oregon versus USC. So, I mean, whenever I get on the field I’m just going to give it all I got, and hopefully it’ll, hopefully we’ll come out with the win.”

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