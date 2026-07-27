The Best Oregon Football Games To Attend at Autzen Stadium

The college football season is almost here, and there is nothing quite like the energy and hostile atmosphere at Autzen Stadium. Holding a capacity of 60,000 fans, Autzen Stadium has built a reputation as one of the loudest and most hostile environments in college football.

That reputation will remain the same this season as the Ducks gear up for a 2026 season that is filled with expectations to win their first national championship in program history. Several home games on the Ducks' schedule are bound to reach high decibels. With the Ducks' season opener just around the corner, here’s a look at the best games that will take place at Autzen Stadium this season.

Arguably the two best games on Oregon's schedule, USC and Ohio State, are on the road, but the Ducks will still have some high-profile matchups in Autzen.

Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14)

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the best home game on the Ducks' schedule, Oregon coach Dan Lanning will face a familiar foe in Kyle Whittingham. It’ll be the second meeting between the Wolverines and Ducks as members of the Big Ten and Michigan’s first trip to Autzen Stadium since 2003.

The Wolverines, in their first season under Whittingham and second year with a promising young quarterback in Bryce Underwood, look to shock the Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The hostile environment on Nov. 14 at Autzen Stadium and the Ducks' talent should be enough to outmatch the Wolverines as Lanning looks to keep his undefeated record against Whittingham intact.

When Whittingham was with the Utah Utes and the Ducks were in the Pac-12, Lanning went 2-0 in those matchups.

Washington Huskies (Nov. 28)

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during warmup before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking to win their third consecutive game in the hostile rivalry, the Ducks will host the Washington Huskies to close out the regular season on Nov. 28 at Autzen Stadium. To begin his coaching tenure with the Ducks, Lanning struggled against the Huskies, starting 0-3, which included two heartbreaking losses to a Washington squad led by former quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in 2023 that kept the Ducks out of the College Football Playoff.

A 49-21 win over the Huskies at Autzen Stadium in 2024, however, helped the Ducks regain dominance in the rivalry. Now Lanning looks to move to .500 against the Ducks' top rival with another win in Eugene this November. Expect the Autzen Stadium environment for the rivalry matchup against the Huskies to be hostile environment again.

Boise State Broncos (Sept. 5)

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 will be an exciting matchup. The Broncos are set to make their debut in the Ducks' former conference, the Pac-12, this season, following years in the Mountain West.

While the Ducks are expected to be heavy favorites against the Broncos, Boise State has always proven to be a challenging opponent for top college football programs and will be a good test for Oregon to open the season, adding to the hostile environment at Autzen Stadium.

The Broncos are coming off a 2025 season in which they finished with a 9-5 overall record and went 6-2 in Mountain West play. The Broncos capped off their season with a 38-10 loss to Washington in the LA Bowl.

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