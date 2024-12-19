Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?
11. White & Black vs. Wisconsin
Modeled by senior defensive back Nikko Reed, Oregon’s uniform is an off-shoot of their “Fly Era" and "Warp Speed" designs from this years’ “Generation O” uniform line. The jersey sports a white base color, with black details and a color shift number meant to imitate the colors on a mallard ducks' head. Black is prominent on the pants with green details. The gloves and undergarments are black with white detailing.
The helmet design for this look is the "Fly Era" helmet with a matte black base, silver wings on the sides of the helmet, and a silver chrome face mask.
