Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?

With the regular season behind them, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished with a historic 13-0 record and a playoff berth. However, another historic part of their season was in the uniforms they wore, dubbed "Generation O." So, which Nike combination faired the best for the flock?

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
11. White & Black vs. Wisconsin

Nikko Reed models the "Fly Era" and "Warp Speed" uniform combination for Oregon Ducks Football's 2024 game against the Wiscon
Nikko Reed models the "Fly Era" and "Warp Speed" uniform combination for Oregon Ducks Football's 2024 game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter). / Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter). / Credit: @goducks on "X" (formerly Twitter).

Modeled by senior defensive back Nikko Reed, Oregon’s uniform is an off-shoot of their “Fly Era" and "Warp Speed" designs from this years’ “Generation O” uniform line. The jersey sports a white base color, with black details and a color shift number meant to imitate the colors on a mallard ducks' head. Black is prominent on the pants with green details. The gloves and undergarments are black with white detailing.

The helmet design for this look is the "Fly Era" helmet with a matte black base, silver wings on the sides of the helmet, and a silver chrome face mask.

