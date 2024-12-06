Why 4-Star Offensive Tackle Recruit Josh Petty Chose Georgia Tech Over Oregon Ducks
Out of the 2025 recruiting class, four-star offensive lineman Josh Petty was committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but he delayed signing once the Early National Signing Period began on Wednesday. Suddenly, Oregon along with the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Florida State Seminoles seemed to be contenders to flip Petty away from Georgia Tech.
However, Petty eventually signed with the Yellow Jackets on Thursday, ending any chances of a flip. The elite offensive lineman recruit spoke to
“The bigger piece for me was the consistency. A lot of teams are very weird about recruiting and they’ll go off and on and they’ll have moments where they’re on you hard and then they’re off. But I just knew Tech wanted me hard and they’ve been recruiting me consistently, showing me the same things and their actions have spoke with their words this year and it’s kind of great to see that program come together and get a good season like this year," Petty revealed to GBP Sports on Wednesday.
The Oregon Ducks landed recruits like five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord, five-star safety Trey McNutt, five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson, and five-star quarterback Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele. Ducks coach Dan Lanning's pursuit of Petty might have been a little greedy, even for Lanning. getting greedy during the early national signing period.
Petty, a 6-4, 255-pound recruit, made an official visit to Eugene on June 14. With offensive linemen Ajani Cornelius and Josh Conerly Jr. possibly moving on after this season, some future spots in the trenches are opening up.
According to On3's recruiting rankings, Petty is the nation’s No. 42 overall prospect, the No. 3 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 7 recruit from the state of Georgia.
High-level offensive tackle prospect with outstanding functional athleticism fostered by impressive two-way snaps... Lean with ample frame space for adding mass... Quicker off the ball on offense than defense, but flashes surprising linear closing speed in pursuit... Motivated drive blocker who also climbs to second level with relative ease... Naturally high center of gravity but cognizant of leverage firing off and engaging defenders.- Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports on Petty
Currently, Lanning has signed four-star Douglas Utu, four-star Ziyare Addison, four-star Zac Stascausky, four-star Alai Kalaniuvalu, and three-star Demtri Manning out of the Class of 2025 to help void the gap in Oregon's offensive line next season.
Another Oregon target that is considering a flip is 2025 four-star tight end Andrew Olesh out of Southern Leigh in Central Valley, Pennsylvania. Olesh has been committed to the Michigan Wolverines since July 8 but is open to switching to either the Ducks or the Penn State Nittany Lions.
With the last day of the Early National Signing Period coming on Friday a commitment from Olesh could push the Ducks into the No. 1 spot in the 2025 recruiting class. According to On3, Oregon's recruiting class in 2025 is currently ranked No. 2.
