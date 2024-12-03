Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Is Not The Reason: Tez Johnson Exclusive
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is cementing himself as a force to be reckoned with on the recruiting trail and he's doing it with integrity.
The Oregon brand is one of the most recognizable in college football with its electric Nike uniforms, formidable Autzen Stadium and always-entertaining Duck mascot.
However, it's not only the Ducks' flash and traditions that make Oregon an exciting option for the most-talented recruits in the country.
"I think the truth is everything to a kid when you come out of high school," Oregon star wide receiver Tez Johnson told reporter Bri Amaranthus. "You just want pure honesty. You want the truth. And I don't know how it works now with NIL, but I know when I was back in high school, I just wanted the honest truth of what it's going to be, how we're going to get it done, and what's the plan. I think [Lanning] sets his goal on being honest."
With the Early National Signing Period beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4, Lanning's Ducks have a chance to flip a couple key commitments to further bolster their No. 7-ranked 2025 recruiting class. No. 1 Oregon is in the mix to flip the commitments of Kansas State's five-star tight end Linkon Cure, Michigan's four-star tight end Andrew Olesh, Ohio State's five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord and Cal four-star quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele. However, expect the unexpected this week.
Lanning's top-ranked Ducks are built from 47 newcomers, including 13 transfers from the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class plus freshmen from a consensus top-five recruiting class in the nation.
His truthful approach has successfully assembled one of the most talented rosters in the nation, capable of winning a Big Ten Championship in their first season in the Big Ten, and contending in the College Football Playoff for the program's first-ever National Championship.
On visits to Eugene, recruits will pull Johnson to the side and ask him what it's really like to play for Oregon and the energetic Lanning.
"We tell the recruits... 'When you come here, you're going to practice,'" Johnson told Amaranthus. "You're going to work every day. You're going to go to school. You're going to come back, have meetings, and you'll be up here [points to meeting rooms] all day."
In 2023, Johnson transferred from Troy to his "dream school" Oregon to play for Lanning and with his brother, then-quarterback Bo Nix. Johnson made history in first season as a Duck, breaking the Oregon single-season record for receptions with 86 while racking up 1,182 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
While his brother Nix shines as a rookie for the Denver Broncos, Johnson stresses that Oregon is a program that will prepare prospects for the NFL.
"If you have any dreams of going to the next level, this is the school you want to be at," Johnson told Amaranthus. "There's no other school you want to be at other than here. A lot of schools, you have a lot of distractions around you. But in Eugene, it's football all day."
Johnson has his own NFL goals in mind: to become the first Oregon receiver drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in decades.
Lanning's honesty and transparency doesn't stop when an athlete signs their national letter of intent. Lanning has become more than just a coach to Johnson, checking in on Johnson's sweet tooth, keeping him away from gummy candies and challenging him to be a vocal leader in his senior season.
"Every game day, we're ready to run through a brick wall for that man," Johnson told Amaranthus. "Because he's going to give you all that he got. He's going to give you 100 percent every day. He's the most mentally prepared and mentally tough guy I've ever seen in my life. I don't know how he does it. The consistency is unbelievable."
Does Lanning sleep?
"I don't know, [Lanning] will come into a team meeting and his hair is wild and it's like, he didn't sleep last night," Johnson said.
The 38-year-old Lanning is tireless, driven and able to successfully communicate with his team to motivate. His leadership has inspired his players to step into their own leadership roles, like senior tight end Terrance Ferguson.
"[Transparency] is something I really appreciate about him. You know what you're going to get, and he's a man of his word," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "That's something he takes pride in. When you have a head coach that does everything he says that he's going to do - he holds himself to that standard - I think it just trickles down in the program. Now you get that from everybody [within Oregon's program]."
Ferguson is not surprised that Lanning signed a consensus top-five recruiting class in 2024, with a 2025 recruiting class that ranks top-10 and a 2026 recruiting class currently ranked No. 1.
"I really appreciate the transparency from coach Lanning," Ferguson continued. "The time that I've had with him, I can understand why he's doing what he's doing in recruiting."
Before the 2024 college football season kicked off, Georgia coach Kirby Smart made headlines for comments about Lanning benefitting from Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) money from Nike founder Phil Knight. Lanning responded to the jab from Smart.
“I think it’s impressive that guys like Kirby have been signing the No. 1 class in the nation without any NIL money this entire time,”Lanning said on the Pat McAfee Show. “It’s so impressive. Obviously, coach Smart took a little shot at us — if you want to be a top-10 team in college football, you’ve got to have great support, and we have that."
Undoubtedly, the Ducks have great support - but to insinuate that NIL is the only reason Oregon is landing elite talent in the transfer portal and recruiting, is downright silly.
After signing his 2024 class earlier this year, Lanning got candid about this team with Oregon's radio crew, Jerry Allen and Joey McMurry.
"It is the most talented roster I've had since we've been here," Lanning said. "I do think that we have the pieces to the puzzle that are gonna allow us to have a really good team and what that looks like, time will tell."
Starting with the Big Ten Championship game vs. No. 3 Penn State on Saturday, Dec. 7, Lanning's undefeated Ducks have a clear path to multiple trophies this season. However, the future looks promising beyond the 2024 season, with much thanks to Lanning's transparency.
