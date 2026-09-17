Oregon NIL Budget Leaves No Doubt on Ducks' Expectations

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks are known nationwide to be in the upper echelon of athlete investment. Since the launch of the Ducks' NIL group brought together by Nike founder Phil Knight, Division Street, fans and media members alike continue to guess exactly how much Oregon spent on their 2026 roster.

Oregon has been ranked towards the top of college football when it comes to the highest-paid rosters, but how does the high price affect the expectations of the Ducks?

Oregon's Dante Moore (5) looks to throw a pass in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New Report Details Oregon Ducks' 2026 Roster Investment

A recent study from The Athletic reached out to 70 different college football insiders across the nation, including athletic directors, personnel agents, coaches, and more, to discover exactly how much certain teams are paying for their players (while not counting individual players' deals outside of each organization). Oregon was reportedly pinned to be one of the top spenders, with a majority of the higher-paying teams making up the current top 10 in the AP Poll.

Amongst a breakdown of teams from across the Power Four conferences (and Notre Dame), the Ducks clocked in as the No. 2 most expensive team in the nation, with sources sharing their estimated budget for the 2026 roster ranges from $48 million to $54 million. The only other team surpassing Oregon in terms of player investment is the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes, which clocked in an estimated $49 million to $54 million for their current slate of athletes.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center left, and Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris approach to shake hands as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Big Ten Disparities

What's also interesting is that Oregon and Ohio State are leagues above their Big Ten Conference peers. The closest Big Ten team in this NIL report is the No. 12 USC Trojans, sitting at No. 12 in the estimated budgets with an approximate seasonal roster budget of $37 million to $40 million. The "cheapest" Big Ten team reported on this list is the Iowa Hawkeyes with an estimated $17 million to $21 million in budget.

The Athletic shared that many of these sources often undersell the amount of money being invested. However, these estimates give a clearer picture into the influx of investment going into theses college teams and these 18-year-old to mid-20-year-old athletes.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates after scoring during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cost Of Winning (Or Losing)

For Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks' early navigation of NIL spending and establishing a competitive stance on athlete payment is simply a part of the current environment of the sport. He's previously stated that reeling back NIL expenditures from a legislative level is like putting "the toothpaste back in the tube."

"I do enjoy the challenge," Lanning said prior to the start of the 2026 season. "Everybody has to adapt, and we have to be the team that adapts better than anyone else. I just think the reality is that things will continue to change, so let's continue to be a team that can adapt."

Though The Athletic reports that teams on the higher end of investment ($41 million to $46 million) are 50 percent more likely to make the College Football Playoff, upsets are what make the sport. Oregon recently fell to Oklahoma State, one of the lowest teams on the The Athletic's list, in week 2, changing the course of the Ducks' season dramatically.

For the Ducks (and other estimated high-investment teams), the more money involved, the higher the expectations. This recent report, surrounded by the cultural assumption of the Ducks' wealth based on previous reports, can certainly be factored in to the climbing flood of "takes" surrounding the Ducks' lackluster performance so far in 2026.

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