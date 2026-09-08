Oregon's National Championship Odds Take Interesting Shift After Beating Boise State

Vegas oddsmakers are feeling slightly less confident in No. 6 Oregon heading into Week 2, despite a resilient 34-27 win over Boise State on the back of a career day from Ducks quarterback and Heisman-hopeful Dante Moore.

BetMGM tagged Oregon (1-0) at +700 to win the national championship.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore, No. 1, and his Ducks teammates warm up prior to facing the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only Ohio State (1-0) at +600 held better preseason odds, while Texas (1-0) and Notre Dame (1-0) matched the Ducks at +700, followed by Georgia (1-0) at +800, Indiana (1-0) at +900 and Miami (1-0) at +2,000.

Bettors appear to be cautious after Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad, which trailed 17-14 at halftime, didn’t go up for good over the Broncos (0-1) until Ducks' wide receiver Dakorien Moore’s 62-yard touchdown grab with 7:51 remaining in the game.

Oregon’s national title odds took a hit this week, slipping from +700 to +1,000, per BetMGM.

Where Oregon Stands Nationally

Week 1 saw a shakeup in the national title odds. Even with the win, Oregon tumbled in the current top-10 with three teams leapfrogging the Ducks.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon quarterback Dante Moore loosens up before the Ducks 34-27 victory over the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas joined Ohio State at +600, while Notre Dame jumped to +650 in front of Georgia at +800 and Indiana and Miami at +900. Behind Oregon are LSU (1-0) at +1,400, and Oklahoma (1-0) and Texas Tech (1-0) at +2,200.

Ohio State +600

Texas +600

Notre Dame +650

Georgia +800

Indiana +900

Miami +900

Oregon +1000

LSU +1400

Texas Tech +2200

Oklahoma +2200

Oregon now drops into the company of the Hoosiers and Hurricanes, two teams that cruised to Week 1 victories. The Ducks fell from No. 2 to No. 6 in the AP Poll, and No. 5 Indiana moved up one spot as a result. No. 7 Miami stayed put, however.

The Path Ahead for the Ducks

Of course, the odds will shift dramatically as the season progresses.

Fortunately for Oregon, the Ducks have a chance to build momentum on the road at Oklahoma State (0-1) on Sept. 12 and home versus Portland State on Friday, Sept. 18 at Autzen Stadium prior to Big Ten play.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, left, greets fans in attendance to watch the No. 2 Ducks take on the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The Ducks will jump right into the fire in league play, traveling to Los Angeles to square off against No. 14 USC (1-0). This will be one of Oregon’s first true tests and likely an odds-shifter for both the Ducks and Trojans.

Oregon returns to Autzen after a bye to play host to UCLA (1-0) and Nebraska (1-0), before traveling to Illinois (1-0) and returning home to face Northwestern (1-0).

On paper, it’s a get-right slate for Dan Lanning’s crew heading into the Ducks’ Nov. 7 trip to Columbus and a battle with No. 1 Ohio State.

Sept. 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon coach Dan Lanning walks the field prior to the Ducks' season opener versus the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But, barring Oregon getting upset, the odds might not shift dramatically until November. By then, games against No. 16 Michigan (1-0), Michigan State (1-0) and No. 17 Washington (1-0) should shakeup the betting lines even further.

One nail-biter is all it took for Oregon to negatively swing the mind of the oddsmakers. But as fast as the Ducks fell, they could easily regain it. The road games at USC and Ohio State will provide a clearer picture of Oregon’s title contention odds and perhaps justify or contradict any early season wavering.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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