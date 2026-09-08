Oregon's National Championship Odds Take Interesting Shift After Beating Boise State
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Vegas oddsmakers are feeling slightly less confident in No. 6 Oregon heading into Week 2, despite a resilient 34-27 win over Boise State on the back of a career day from Ducks quarterback and Heisman-hopeful Dante Moore.
BetMGM tagged Oregon (1-0) at +700 to win the national championship.
Only Ohio State (1-0) at +600 held better preseason odds, while Texas (1-0) and Notre Dame (1-0) matched the Ducks at +700, followed by Georgia (1-0) at +800, Indiana (1-0) at +900 and Miami (1-0) at +2,000.
Bettors appear to be cautious after Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad, which trailed 17-14 at halftime, didn’t go up for good over the Broncos (0-1) until Ducks' wide receiver Dakorien Moore’s 62-yard touchdown grab with 7:51 remaining in the game.
Oregon’s national title odds took a hit this week, slipping from +700 to +1,000, per BetMGM.
Where Oregon Stands Nationally
Week 1 saw a shakeup in the national title odds. Even with the win, Oregon tumbled in the current top-10 with three teams leapfrogging the Ducks.
Texas joined Ohio State at +600, while Notre Dame jumped to +650 in front of Georgia at +800 and Indiana and Miami at +900. Behind Oregon are LSU (1-0) at +1,400, and Oklahoma (1-0) and Texas Tech (1-0) at +2,200.
Ohio State +600
Texas +600
Notre Dame +650
Georgia +800
Indiana +900
Miami +900
Oregon +1000
LSU +1400
Texas Tech +2200
Oklahoma +2200
Oregon now drops into the company of the Hoosiers and Hurricanes, two teams that cruised to Week 1 victories. The Ducks fell from No. 2 to No. 6 in the AP Poll, and No. 5 Indiana moved up one spot as a result. No. 7 Miami stayed put, however.
The Path Ahead for the Ducks
Of course, the odds will shift dramatically as the season progresses.
Fortunately for Oregon, the Ducks have a chance to build momentum on the road at Oklahoma State (0-1) on Sept. 12 and home versus Portland State on Friday, Sept. 18 at Autzen Stadium prior to Big Ten play.
The Ducks will jump right into the fire in league play, traveling to Los Angeles to square off against No. 14 USC (1-0). This will be one of Oregon’s first true tests and likely an odds-shifter for both the Ducks and Trojans.
Oregon returns to Autzen after a bye to play host to UCLA (1-0) and Nebraska (1-0), before traveling to Illinois (1-0) and returning home to face Northwestern (1-0).
On paper, it’s a get-right slate for Dan Lanning’s crew heading into the Ducks’ Nov. 7 trip to Columbus and a battle with No. 1 Ohio State.
But, barring Oregon getting upset, the odds might not shift dramatically until November. By then, games against No. 16 Michigan (1-0), Michigan State (1-0) and No. 17 Washington (1-0) should shakeup the betting lines even further.
One nail-biter is all it took for Oregon to negatively swing the mind of the oddsmakers. But as fast as the Ducks fell, they could easily regain it. The road games at USC and Ohio State will provide a clearer picture of Oregon’s title contention odds and perhaps justify or contradict any early season wavering.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Christopher C. Wuensch is a writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has spent 16 years with Lindy’s Sports Magazine and was a founding member and Deputy CFB Editor of football.com. That’s in addition to reporting and editing for EssentiallySports, SEC Country (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), Saturday Down South, Sports Xchange and beyond. Away from the sidelines, Chris spent 10 years as Content Manager for hobbyDB, helping to assemble one of the world’s largest databases and communities for collectibles and collectors. A University of Arizona J-School alum and northern New Jersey native, he is reluctant to renounce his New York Jets fandom (even though he knows he should) and places himself firmly in the Taylor Ham camp.Follow chrisCwuensch