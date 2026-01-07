What Oregon Running Back Noah Whittington Said Before Facing Indiana

Oregon running back Noah Whittington has played a crucial role for the Ducks' offense this season and will look to have an impact in the CFP Semifinal Peach Bowl matchup against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers. Whittington is one of the key players in Oregon's dominant running back trio this season, which also features Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison. Whittington leads the Ducks in rushing this season with 129 carries for 829 yards and six touchdowns.

As the Ducks look to avenge their only loss of the season against Indiana in the Peach Bowl and advance to their first national championship game since 2015, Whittington aims to cement his place in Ducks royalty with an upset win over the Hoosiers. Whittington is set to depart for the NFL after Oregon's season comes to a close.

Oregon running back Noah Whittington, left, is forced out of bounds by Washington safety Rylon Dillard-Allen as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In their 23-0 shutout win over the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl, Oregon struggled in the running game. The Ducks faced the No. 1-ranked rush defense in the country, in Texas Tech, and running the football could be a major key against the Hoosiers.

Indiana has also excelled at stopping the run this season, allowing an average of 73.7 yards per game. The Hoosiers are also one of the best teams in the country, with their ability to collect tackles for loss. Ahead of the Ducks' Peach Bowl matchup against the Hoosiers, here’s what Whittington had to say.

What Noah Whittington Said

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) returns a kickoff during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

On Loss to Indiana During the Regular Season:

“We just didn’t play to our standard. It’s as simple as that. We’ve got to come out and play our brand of football, and we’ll take care of business,” said Whittington.

Growth With Oregon Under Coach Dan Lanning:

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) poses for a photo with head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“I feel like, you know, each year we just continue to grow. That’s been the theme of the team since I’ve been here. I feel like Coach Lanning has really extended that each and every game, year, just continue to grow and grow and grow,” said Whittington.

“So I feel like, yeah, that’s the result of all those days of just continuing to get better and just growing,” Whittington continued.

Chemistry With Oregon's Other Running Backs:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“Well, I mean, like I’m the vet. You know, I feed off just seeing my younger guys just have success. And they feed off me, too. They always say, You get us started. You get us going. Like, we feed off you,” said Whittington.

“So we feed off each other. You know, like sometimes. I’m in games where they run is not hitting or I miss a hole, and they’re like, Hey, but you remember what you told me. They’ll tell me what I told them,” Whittington continued.

Indiana's Defense:

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Devan Boykin (12) celebrates a sack in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“They do a lot of exotic pressures, sim pressures. They’re a really disciplined defense. They’re real good at what they do. And as far as like up front, they do a lot of games. They do a lot of movements, stunts, twist game. I feel like our O-line is going to handle that and it won’t be a problem,” said Whittington.

Will Stein's Impact On Oregon's Running Game:

Kentucky moved on from Mark Stoops after 13 seasons and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to fill its vacancy. The Kentucky native previously played for Louisville. | Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I feel like football is universal. So we are running the same stuff. It's about how you go out there and execute it. And it's about physical dominance, honestly, in the run game. You gotta line up against the pressure you’re going against. They move them. They create lanes. Like, I mean, they’re going to know what they’re going to run. It’s about who is going to out-physical and stop the opponent,” Whittington said.

Second Half Offensive Performance Against Texas Tech:

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball as Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Brenden Jordan (7) defends during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“I feel like that juice we brought into the locker room at halftime that helped a lot. And just going into that second half, we were just all positive vibes on the sideline. Like, I feel like that energy, that justice, that positive affirmation, like that’s big. It’s like real big for success, like for our offense, because you need so many things to go right. You need everybody to move one one accord as far as defense. You just need one person to make a play,” said Whittington.

“But when we do that, and we’re having fun, we’re joking around, and we’re just being ourselves, being the unique human beings that we are, we go out there, and we play to our standard, then yeah, we look different,” Whittington continued.

