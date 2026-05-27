Four Game Times, TV Slots Released for Oregon Ducks Schedule

EUGENE, Ore. – The start of the 2026 college football season is quickly approaching. The Oregon Ducks continue their preparation for the fall, where they hope to make another College Football Playoff push and are vying for their first national championship.

With the season around the corner, the television schedule was revealed on Wednesday for the weeks zero through three of the 2026 college football season. The Ducks also learned when they'll play the Michigan State Spartans in November, as well as a tentative time frame for their Northwestern Wildcats matchup.

The Oregon Ducks’ Non-Conference Opponents

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore celebrates with Duck fans during the game against Oklahoma State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is set to kick off its season against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks then hit the road to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys, before returning home to conclude their non-conference slate against the Portland State Vikings.

The Ducks’ Big Ten season begins with a trip to Southern California, where they’ll face a familiar USC Trojans side. A majority of the Big Ten television schedule is set to be announced at a later date.

Oregon Ducks TV and Schedule

Sep 2, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates quarterback Ty Thompson (13) during the second half after a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Week 1 – Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Autzen Stadium

TV: CBS

Week 2 – Oregon Ducks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. PT

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium

TV: ESPN

Week 3 – Oregon Ducks vs. Portland State Vikings

Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: Autzen Stadium

TV: BTN

Week 9 – Oregon Ducks vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 31 (no later than 5 p.m. PT)

Location: Autzen Stadium

TV: TBA

Week 12 – Oregon Ducks at Michigan State Spartans

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. PT

Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV: FOX

Boise State Broncos Matchup

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals his defense during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks last played the Broncos back in 2024 in their second game of the season. Boise State hasn’t historically been an easy matchup for Oregon by any means. In 2024, the Ducks narrowly beat the Broncos 37-34.

Boise State did star Heisman Trophy finalist running back Ashton Jeanty last meeting, who had a historic 2024 season. Jeanty won’t be featured in the Broncos’ backfield this time, but the visiting side will still present a tough matchup for the Ducks.

The Broncos hold the all-time series lead at 3-1, also playing in 2008 in Eugene, 2009 in Boise and 2017 in Las Vegas at a neutral site.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Matchup

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks and the Cowboys have only met twice prior, with Oregon holding the 2-0 all-time advantage. The previous meeting in 2025 wasn’t pretty: Oregon defeated the visiting side by 69-3 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon entered that game with a lot of fuel after former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy made comments about the program’s NIL spending. The loss to the Ducks sparked a massive transformation at the top for the Cowboys. Gundy was fired after a 21-year tenure with the program.

The Cowboys now look to hit the reset button following a 1-11 season. They get to play the Ducks at home this time around, but it should be another challenging test for Oklahoma State, given the recent history.

Portland State Vikings Matchup

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks warm up to host Portland State in the Ducks season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is another series that is lopsided toward the Ducks. The last Portland State matchup was back in 2023 and ended in an 81-7 Oregon win.

The Ducks are 6-0 in the all-time series. Every game has been played at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, although with it being an in-state matchup, Portland State fans aren’t afraid to make the trip to Eugene.

Oregon has scored over 40 points in every meeting, and Portland State hasn’t ever scored more than 16. The Ducks have outscored the Vikings all-time by a 366-49 margin, also holding them scoreless on two separate occasions.

The first few games of Oregon’s season shouldn’t necessarily be the toughest non-conference slate of the top-25 teams, but it gives coach Dan Lanning’s squad a chance to ease into the season before having a very busy Big Ten schedule.

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