Oregon Ducks May Have Ignited Beginning of The End for Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy
The Oregon Ducks put on a beating for the ages against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, a game where there was clearly some personal feelings involved.
Oregon had its way in every facet in the 69-3 win, jumping out to a quick 20-0 lead before anyone could blink.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, who went viral leading up to the game for his NIL comments about Oregon, probably wishes he would have blinked, or even had his eyes closed for the entire afternoon. The brutal loss was just a preview of what the future could hold for the 58-year-old, who is in his 21st season at the helm in Stillwater.
Could Mike Gundy's Future Be in Doubt?
It wasn't long ago that Oklahoma State was contending for conference titles. The Cowboys made it to the Big 12 Championship in 2023, but were blown out by the Texas Longhorns in a 49-21. Despite the loss, Oklahoma State still headed into 2024 with solid expectations, though it didn't take long for things to come crashing down.
The writing was already on the wall last season when Oklahoma State finished with a brutal 3-9 record, which featured an 0-9 finish in Big 12 play and snapped the program's 18-year year streak of making it to a bowl game. As a result, Gundy fired offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo. There wasn't much hope for the Cowboys entering 2025, and the Ducks proved that in Eugene on Saturday.
After so much success in Stillwater, Gundy earned at least one bad season without being on the hot seat but the Ducks certainly made his seat warmer with one of the embarrassing losses of his career, one that has featured 12 bowl wins with Oklahoma State,
Mike Gundy "Feels Bad" for Oklahoma State After Oregon Blowout
“I feel bad, and I told the team that," Gundy told the media after the game. "I feel bad for them, but this is football. Sometimes things like that happen. The one thing that we can do is come back next week and work our butts off. We need to continue to try and execute."
In his first-career start, Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores finished 7 of 19 passing for just 67 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Cowboys found far more success on the ground (144 yards) than they did through the air.
Oregon out-gained Oklahoma State by over 400 yards (631-211), something not seen often between Power 4 opponents.
Mike Gundy Praises Oregon Ducks
Though the loss was embarrassing for Oklahoma State, the result might say more about just how elite Oregon can be this season, something Gundy clearly saw firsthand.
“I think they are pretty good," Gundy said of Oregon. "I said a week ago that they are a good team; there is no reason to deny it. There is nothing wrong with saying the teams you are playing are good. They have a lot of skill, speed, and they are very big up front on both sides of the ball. They are extremely big. We did not put much pressure on the quarterback today. We talked about that a week ago. I was concerned about whether we could put pressure on him. They are a good football team."
If Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and the offense can continue clicking on all cylinders, there's no reason why the Ducks can't finish undefeated in the regular season for second straight year and defend their Big Ten Championship in the process.