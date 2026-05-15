Oregon Ducks Could Pay The Price For A Playoff Expansion

The Oregon Ducks have built themselves into one of college football’s most consistent national title contenders. That is exactly why a 24-team College Football Playoff would not necessarily benefit Oregon.

On the surface, expansion sounds good for almost every major program. More spots create more access. More access creates more postseason opportunities. But for a team like Oregon, which is already expected to compete for a top seed in the current 12-team format, a larger playoff field would create more risk than reward.

24-Team College Football Playoff Expansion Debate

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest concern is the added physical toll. A 24-team playoff proposal would add another postseason round and 12 more total games to the current format. That would mean more high-pressure football at the most physically demanding point of the season. The CFP is still set to remain at 12 teams for the 2026-27 season, but the 24-team conversation has gained momentum.

Oregon's roster is built to survive a Big Ten schedule, rivalry games, a possible conference title race and then the postseason. Adding another playoff layer only increases the chances of injuries, fatigue and attrition for teams that already earned their place near the top. The Ducks saw firsthand how key depth is in the 2025-26 CFP when they faced serious injury issues at running back and receiver down the stretch.

Football is not like basketball or baseball, where postseason expansion can be absorbed more naturally. Every extra football game carries a different cost.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The schedule issue could be a nightmare as well. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been vocal about changes he suggests to make the current 12-team playoff work better with recruiting, academics and the transfer portal. Expanding the playoff could make the current situation even rougher on coaches.

While some fans may believe an expansion leaves more room for underdog stories, there is already plenty of opportunity for underdogs with the setup of needing a minimum of one group of five programs in each playoff scenario.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It also doesn't reward wins as much during the regular season. There is also the issue of what a 24-team field would do to the regular season. College football has always been built around urgency. One loss can change a season. Two losses can put a contender in danger. Three losses have traditionally ended national championship hopes.

A 24-team playoff would soften that reality. It would likely open the door for more three-loss and four-loss teams to remain in the national title conversation. That might create more television inventory, but it would also make regular-season wins feel less valuable.

College Football Playoff Expansion Would Hurt Oregon Ducks

That is where the expanded format would hurt a program like Oregon. The Ducks do not need a wider field to stay relevant. They are already expected to be in the playoff mix. A larger bracket would simply give more teams another chance to knock off a program that spent three months proving it belonged near the top.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There is no doubt a 24-team playoff would be entertaining for fans. More games, more campus atmospheres and more upset opportunities would make for a compelling television product. But entertainment should not be the only priority when player health and the value of the regular season are at stake.

The Ducks are good enough to benefit from almost any postseason structure. But that does not make every structure good for Oregon, or for college football. A 24-team playoff would add more risk, more wear and more room for chaos to a sport that already has enough of it.

For Oregon, the current path is enough. For college football, it may already be plenty.

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