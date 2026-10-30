Oregon Ducks vs. Northwestern Wildcats Final Preview and Prediction

Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly makes his return to Oregon on Saturday leading the No. 20 Wildcats into Eugene for their first ever showdown at Autzen Stadium.

Kelly coached Oregon between 2009 and 2012, compiling a 46-7 record and four consecutive BCS bowl appearances. His homecoming arrives as the Ducks (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) are debuting a new play caller Jay Johnson.

Jan. 3, 2013; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Chip Kelly looks on against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning handed the keys to the offense to Johnson after dismissing offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer on Sunday following the Ducks’ 21-10 loss to Illinois.

Northwestern (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) brings a vaunted rushing attack under Kelly and a four-game winning streak, while Oregon breaks in a revised offense desperately in need of a spark to save what minimal chances the Ducks have left of winning the Big Ten.

Oregon Ducks New Look Offense

Aug. 14 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon; Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice. Oregon dismissed Mehringer as offensive coordinator on Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has been able to move the ball this year but has struggled to put points on the scoreboard, evidenced by the 426 yards and 10 points on Saturday on the road at Illinois.

In steps Johnson, who assumes primary play-calling duties for an offense that ranks tied for No. 93 in the nation for first down offense and No. 107 on third down (35.4 percent). For comparison, LSU leads the nation with 28 first downs per game to the Ducks’ 20.6.

Johnson is tasked with revitalizing an offense that will be without star quarterback Dante Moore, who is not expected to return this season after a concussion forced him out of Oregon’s last three games, in which the Ducks scored a combined 42 points (14.0 per game) under backup quarterbacks Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas.

Johnson, however, isn’t inheriting a shortage of talent.

Leading Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart (352 yards, four touchdowns) is expected to return against the Wildcats.

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore has stepped up with Stewart suspended, leading the Big Ten in receptions the last two weeks with 16 catches for 106 yards.

Sept. 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart shakes off a Boise State Broncos' defender at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the rollercoaster month of October, Raiola has now thrown for 761 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, for a passing offense that ranks No. 25 in the FBS with 277.7 yards per game.

Johnson’s true test might be getting Oregon’s ground attack going. The Ducks average 145.4 rushing yards per game (No. 90 in nation) and have yet to have a single-game 100-yard performance yet this season between running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

The Ducks haven’t had a 100-yard effort since running back Noah Whittington rushed for 104 yards against USC during Week 12 of the 2025 season.

Chip Kelly Returns to Autzen

Oct 24, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats tight end Alex Honig celebrates his touchdown reception against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly returns to Autzen Stadium, where he led the Ducks to a 46-7 record and four bowl appearances between 2009 and 2012.

The Northwestern offensive coordinator brings with him an offense that’s averaging 34.7 points and 435.6 total yards per game. The Wildcats generated much of the production out of the backfield, averaging 204.6 yards per game on the ground on 5.2 yards per carry.

They go up against an Oregon defense allowing 127.9 rushing yards per game and 3.7 yards per attempt.

The Ducks have been among the nation’s best at stopping opponents on third down (29.7 percent, No. 11 nationally), but face a Northwestern team that converts on 47.6 percent of its third down attempts.

Lanning’s squad will be asked to slow down a Wildcats ground game that includes quarterback Aidan Chiles (nine rushing touchdowns) and running back Caleb Komolafe (551 yards, five touchdowns), one week after giving up 225 rushing yards to Illinois.

Prediction and Betting Odds

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon 24, Northwestern 21

Oregon enters Saturday’s contest as a 3.5-point favorite over Northwestern, per BetMGM, including a 47.5 over/under. That’s down from its opening valuation which saw Oregon favored by 7.5 points with an over/under of 50.5 points.

The prediction: Kelly’s rushing attack eats up clock and yardage in the first half, but the Oregon defense doesn’t break.

New offensive coordinator Jay Johnson opens up the Ducks’ playbook in the second half.

Raiola, the running game and wide receiver Dakorien Moore put Oregon in a position to eke out a 24-21 win on a late field goal by placekicker Gage Hurych, who atones for the three missed kicks against Illinois.

And the Ducks’ hopes of reaching the Big Ten championship stay mathematically alive for one more week.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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