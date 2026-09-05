Oregon Ducks' Offense Derailed Early vs. Boise State By Key Injuries

EUGENE, Ore. – The No. 2 Oregon Ducks entered their Week 1 matchup vs. the Boise State Broncos with what was expected to be a fairly clean injury report.

But by the time players began taking the field for pregame warmups, it appeared that the wide receiver room would be without two key players.

Oregon Ducks Without Two Receivers

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Transfer receiver Iverson Hooks appeared in street clothes during warmups, while other members of the receiver room participated in full pads. Meanwhile, five-star recruit Jalen Lott wasn’t spotted at all.

The Ducks are put on upset alert at the half against the Broncos, trailing 17-14 without the two receivers.

Hooks transferred during the offseason after notching 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns in four years with the UAB Blazers. He’s a candidate to slide into the slot receiver role, adding speed to the room.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lott, on the other hand, was the crown jewel of coach Dan Lanning’s receiver recruiting in the 2026 cycle. He drew online attention during fall camp through highlight clips posted on the Oregon Football social media channels and praise from the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

“He has a tremendous catch radius and can accelerate. He has really good hands, can start and stop, and has good burst,” Hampton said. “Going against all of our receivers in practice is a challenge. They make some plays against us, and you think, 'I am glad they are on our team.’ They challenge us each and every day. Jalen has looked really good so far."

In addition to unexpected absences from Hooks and Lott, sophomore edge rusher Nasir Wyatt appears to be dealing with injury. Unlike the two receivers, Wyatt went through warmups suited up, but did wear a padded club on his right hand. Wyatt did play for the Ducks in the first half.

Oregon Ducks’ Receiver Room Still With Depth

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately for the Ducks, they won’t be too shorthanded, especially when it comes to the receivers.

Evan Stewart, who’s one of Oregon’s four captains for the game, returns from injury after missing all of 2025 with a torn patellar injury. The receiver was a standout during the Ducks’ 2024 season after transferring from Texas A&M.

Stewart recorded 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 12.8 yards. He stepped up when the Ducks needed him the most, posting 100-plus yard outing against Boise State and Ohio State teams that made the College Football Playoffs that season. Both games featured touchdown receptions.

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dakorien Moore returns for his sophomore season as the Ducks’ five-star in the 2025 cycle. Moore set the standard for what Lott can accomplish as a true freshman, totaling four touchdowns in a prominent role right away.

Jeremiah McClellan is another go-to option, following his redshirt freshman season at Oregon in 2025. McClellan additionally comes off three touchdowns and 557 receiving yards.

Oregon’s incoming freshmen with opportunities to play key roles outside of Lott in 2026 include Messiah Hampton, Hudson Lewis and 2024 five-star Gatlin Bair (who missed the past two years serving on a mission trip).

The Ducks offense followed a Boise State touchdown to begin the game. Moore and Stewart were featured on the field, along with tight end Jamari Johnson as a pass catcher. Oregon's first drive ultimately ended with a turnover on downs, trailing early. Both teams' second drives went better for Oregon, however, with McClellan making a 50-yard reception on the next offensive play.

Still, the Ducks struggled in the first half and might've used the extra help on offense and in special teams. McClellan was one of the few winners for Oregon in the first half, between his long of 50 and looking like quarterback Dante Moore's most reliable option.

McClellan entered halftime with 91 yards on four receptions and four targets, with Dakorien Moore recording 26 receiving yards on four catches and Stewart posting five yards on three receptions but a muffed punt and multiple fair catches on special teams. Oregon's offense heavily featured passing compared to 12 carries in the run game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.