Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Score Updates
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EUGENE — The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are back for the 2026 season opener at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos, and if the off-season hype is to be believed, Oregon fans are in for a ride.
The Ducks enter the season with several key veterans returning, including senior quarterback Dante Moore, senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, senior defensive linemen A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, senior tight end Jamari Johnson, senior wide receiver Evan Stewart, and senior edge rushers Teitum Tuioti (who's facing his brother, sophomore Mana Tuioti on the Broncos) and Matayo Uiagalelei, among others.
There's also plenty of exciting newcomers, like Minnesota junior safety transfer Koi Perich, freshmen receivers Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton, and a new-look special teams force with kicker Gage “Iceman” Hurych.
On the other side of the field, the Broncos are coming off three-straight Mountain West championships to conted in their first year of Pac-12 Conference play. Their go-to quarterback, fifth year senior Maddux Madsen, is likely to headline an offense that's still finding its rhythm after losing Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty.
“Obviously, we’re playing arguably the best team in the country,” Broncos coach Spencer Danielson said in his pregame press conference about the Ducks. Danielson said that the Broncos getting the chance to play the No. 2 team in the country is an "awesome moment" for college football.
Boise State vs. No. 2 Oregon will kickoff at approximately 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.
PREGAME
WEATHER CONCERNS
According to Bronco Nation News writer B.J. Rains, the charter for the Boise State team had to fly to Portland, Oregon to land after rains in Eugene, Oregon prevented a safe arrival at the Eugene Airport. Busses were sent to Portland International Airport to take the Broncos to Eugene, with an estimated time of arrival for the team projected to be Friday night at 9p.m. PT.
AccuWeather reports that precipitation in Eugene the day of the game is at 55 percent. The forecast calls for a 71 degree high and 50 degree low with, "Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a thundershower."
UNIFORMS
The Oregon Ducks will wear a combination of the "Generation O" "Mighty Oregon" and "Gang Green" uniforms for a classic green, yellow, and white look to match the "stripe-out" game theme and as an ode to the programs' right past.
DEPTH CHARTS
One of the storylines coming out during game week between the Broncos and the Ducks is the lack of releasing a depth chart. The Broncos originally promised a two-deep chart for their trip to Autzen Stadium. Upon finding out the Ducks would not be releasing their own depth chart, the Broncos reportedly changed their plans and opted to also not release their own charts.
MATCH-UP HISTORY
The Boise State Broncos hold the upper-hand in the match-up history between these two former and current Pac-12 Conference teams, with a 3-1 record. Oregon clinched the first ever victory in the series with a narrow 37-34 win in Autzen Stadium as the second game of the 2024 season.
Prior to the Ducks' single win in their saga with the Broncos, they took losses in Las Vegas, Nevada (2017), Boise, Idaho (2009), and first at home (2008).
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.