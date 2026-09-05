Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Score Updates

EUGENE — The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are back for the 2026 season opener at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos, and if the off-season hype is to be believed, Oregon fans are in for a ride.

The Ducks enter the season with several key veterans returning, including senior quarterback Dante Moore, senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, senior defensive linemen A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, senior tight end Jamari Johnson, senior wide receiver Evan Stewart, and senior edge rushers Teitum Tuioti (who's facing his brother, sophomore Mana Tuioti on the Broncos) and Matayo Uiagalelei, among others.

There's also plenty of exciting newcomers, like Minnesota junior safety transfer Koi Perich, freshmen receivers Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton, and a new-look special teams force with kicker Gage “Iceman” Hurych.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the field, the Broncos are coming off three-straight Mountain West championships to conted in their first year of Pac-12 Conference play. Their go-to quarterback, fifth year senior Maddux Madsen, is likely to headline an offense that's still finding its rhythm after losing Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty.

“Obviously, we’re playing arguably the best team in the country,” Broncos coach Spencer Danielson said in his pregame press conference about the Ducks. Danielson said that the Broncos getting the chance to play the No. 2 team in the country is an "awesome moment" for college football.

The sun sets over Autzen Stadium though wildfire smoke-filled skies before the start of the Oregon football game against Boise State in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boise State vs. No. 2 Oregon will kickoff at approximately 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.

PREGAME

WEATHER CONCERNS

According to Bronco Nation News writer B.J. Rains, the charter for the Boise State team had to fly to Portland, Oregon to land after rains in Eugene, Oregon prevented a safe arrival at the Eugene Airport. Busses were sent to Portland International Airport to take the Broncos to Eugene, with an estimated time of arrival for the team projected to be Friday night at 9p.m. PT.

AccuWeather reports that precipitation in Eugene the day of the game is at 55 percent. The forecast calls for a 71 degree high and 50 degree low with, "Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a thundershower."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UNIFORMS

The Oregon Ducks will wear a combination of the "Generation O" "Mighty Oregon" and "Gang Green" uniforms for a classic green, yellow, and white look to match the "stripe-out" game theme and as an ode to the programs' right past.

DEPTH CHARTS

One of the storylines coming out during game week between the Broncos and the Ducks is the lack of releasing a depth chart. The Broncos originally promised a two-deep chart for their trip to Autzen Stadium. Upon finding out the Ducks would not be releasing their own depth chart, the Broncos reportedly changed their plans and opted to also not release their own charts.

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

MATCH-UP HISTORY

The Boise State Broncos hold the upper-hand in the match-up history between these two former and current Pac-12 Conference teams, with a 3-1 record. Oregon clinched the first ever victory in the series with a narrow 37-34 win in Autzen Stadium as the second game of the 2024 season.

Prior to the Ducks' single win in their saga with the Broncos, they took losses in Las Vegas, Nevada (2017), Boise, Idaho (2009), and first at home (2008).

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