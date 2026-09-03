Oregon Ducks Week 1 Injury Report: What to Expect vs. Boise State

One of the unfortunate things about sports is the injuries that come with it. The No. 2 Oregon Ducks battled injuries to key players during the 2025 season, with some players being kept out of the College Football Playoffs at the end of the season.

Ahead of the 2026 season, players like receiver Evan Stewart have returned to action fully healthy despite missing all of 2025. A couple of others, however, are expected to be unavailable in the season opener.

Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks’ staff might be hesitant to provide injury updates during weekly media availabilities, but here is what is known so far about who’s dealt with lingering injuries during fall camp.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks’ Predicted Week 1 Injuries

Receiver Dillon Gresham (Neck)

The first big update that Lanning provided during fall camp was on receiver Dillon Gresham, who missed all of 2025 with a neck injury. He expressed on Aug. 5 that Gresham doesn’t currently have a timetable to return.

“There's not really a clear indication that Dillon's going to be able to help us here in the future,” Lanning said. “He'll be a part of our team, but from a medical standpoint, I don't know if that's clear that he'd be able to.”

Expect Gresham to be among the scratches on the Week 1 injury report.

Linebacker Brayden Platt (Undisclosed)

Oregon inside linebacker Brayden Platt warms up with the offense as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The other injury update that Lanning delivered was for linebacker Brayden Platt, who suffered an undisclosed injury during the spring.

“He's going to be limited for a while with the injury that he felt in the spring,” Lanning said. “I don't want to put a timeline on it, but he's going to be out for some time until we see where he's at and continue to progress and challenge himself.”

Platt was anticipated to be an important piece of the Ducks’ linebacker depth prior to the start of fall camp. Both Gresham's and Platt’s absences, however, appear to be anticipated for the beginning of the season, with the program having time in fall camp to prepare.

Right Guard Dave Iuli (Tricep)

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli (52) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Offensive lineman Dave Iuli entered the preseason with a torn tricep that kept him out in the spring, but Lanning said during his Week 1 press conference that Iuli’s been practicing and that he feels “comfortable that he can play.”

Offensive line coach A'lique Terry echoed that sentiment earlier in fall camp.

"Dave is cooking. Man, Dave's back grilling. Dave was doing a really good job today in one-on-ones. He's doing a really good job,” Terry said. “He's done a phenomenal job of getting back and rehabbing, too. I expect Dave to be around when it's time for ball to be played, too."

Iuli and center Iapani Laloulu are the only returning offensive line starters from 2025. Having him healthy and available will be huge for a young Oregon offensive line.

Players Coming Off Injuries

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To public knowledge, Gresham and Platt are the only two Ducks who should be on the injury report in Week 1. Iuli might be the big name that people were wondering if he’d be good to go by the first game, but he isn’t the only Oregon player returning from injury this fall.

Stewart missed all of 2025 with a torn patellar injury. Even though there was speculation that he’d return at the end of last season, he ended up sidelined in the College Football Playoffs. Stewart’s return is long-awaited for the Ducks’ receiving room after he starred in 2024 with five touchdowns.

Safety Trey McNutt redshirted his true freshman season following a broken leg he suffered in fall camp 2025. Week 1 could be his collegiate debut in the Ducks’ secondary.

“I learned a lot last year just being able to sit on the sideline and just learn from the guys that were in there,” McNutt said. “The elite players like Dillon Thieneman and those guys. Last season, it was interesting sitting on the sideline and being able to listen.”

“Last year got cut short, but this year is definitely easier," McNutt continued. "I got mental reps last year, and being able to put that to the field and really get those true reps on the field, it's been good. I've been able to play faster.”

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola broke his ankle in November when he was with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and required surgery. He said in August that he had been fully cleared.

Finally, running back Jordon Davison broke his collarbone in the Orange Bowl game vs. Texas Tech last postseason and missed the Ducks’ CFP semifinal matchup. Rumors in fall camp that he sustained another injury were quickly squashed by running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples and photos of him practicing.

So, the Ducks had their fair share of injuries in 2025 and were busy with recovery and rehab in the offseason. It appears that the injury report vs. Boise State might be fairly clean to open the season.

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