Oregon Ducks Week 1 Injury Report: What to Expect vs. Boise State
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One of the unfortunate things about sports is the injuries that come with it. The No. 2 Oregon Ducks battled injuries to key players during the 2025 season, with some players being kept out of the College Football Playoffs at the end of the season.
Ahead of the 2026 season, players like receiver Evan Stewart have returned to action fully healthy despite missing all of 2025. A couple of others, however, are expected to be unavailable in the season opener.
Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks’ staff might be hesitant to provide injury updates during weekly media availabilities, but here is what is known so far about who’s dealt with lingering injuries during fall camp.
Oregon Ducks’ Predicted Week 1 Injuries
Receiver Dillon Gresham (Neck)
The first big update that Lanning provided during fall camp was on receiver Dillon Gresham, who missed all of 2025 with a neck injury. He expressed on Aug. 5 that Gresham doesn’t currently have a timetable to return.
“There's not really a clear indication that Dillon's going to be able to help us here in the future,” Lanning said. “He'll be a part of our team, but from a medical standpoint, I don't know if that's clear that he'd be able to.”
Expect Gresham to be among the scratches on the Week 1 injury report.
Linebacker Brayden Platt (Undisclosed)
The other injury update that Lanning delivered was for linebacker Brayden Platt, who suffered an undisclosed injury during the spring.
“He's going to be limited for a while with the injury that he felt in the spring,” Lanning said. “I don't want to put a timeline on it, but he's going to be out for some time until we see where he's at and continue to progress and challenge himself.”
Platt was anticipated to be an important piece of the Ducks’ linebacker depth prior to the start of fall camp. Both Gresham's and Platt’s absences, however, appear to be anticipated for the beginning of the season, with the program having time in fall camp to prepare.
Right Guard Dave Iuli (Tricep)
Offensive lineman Dave Iuli entered the preseason with a torn tricep that kept him out in the spring, but Lanning said during his Week 1 press conference that Iuli’s been practicing and that he feels “comfortable that he can play.”
Offensive line coach A'lique Terry echoed that sentiment earlier in fall camp.
"Dave is cooking. Man, Dave's back grilling. Dave was doing a really good job today in one-on-ones. He's doing a really good job,” Terry said. “He's done a phenomenal job of getting back and rehabbing, too. I expect Dave to be around when it's time for ball to be played, too."
Iuli and center Iapani Laloulu are the only returning offensive line starters from 2025. Having him healthy and available will be huge for a young Oregon offensive line.
Players Coming Off Injuries
To public knowledge, Gresham and Platt are the only two Ducks who should be on the injury report in Week 1. Iuli might be the big name that people were wondering if he’d be good to go by the first game, but he isn’t the only Oregon player returning from injury this fall.
Stewart missed all of 2025 with a torn patellar injury. Even though there was speculation that he’d return at the end of last season, he ended up sidelined in the College Football Playoffs. Stewart’s return is long-awaited for the Ducks’ receiving room after he starred in 2024 with five touchdowns.
Safety Trey McNutt redshirted his true freshman season following a broken leg he suffered in fall camp 2025. Week 1 could be his collegiate debut in the Ducks’ secondary.
“I learned a lot last year just being able to sit on the sideline and just learn from the guys that were in there,” McNutt said. “The elite players like Dillon Thieneman and those guys. Last season, it was interesting sitting on the sideline and being able to listen.”
“Last year got cut short, but this year is definitely easier," McNutt continued. "I got mental reps last year, and being able to put that to the field and really get those true reps on the field, it's been good. I've been able to play faster.”
Transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola broke his ankle in November when he was with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and required surgery. He said in August that he had been fully cleared.
Finally, running back Jordon Davison broke his collarbone in the Orange Bowl game vs. Texas Tech last postseason and missed the Ducks’ CFP semifinal matchup. Rumors in fall camp that he sustained another injury were quickly squashed by running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples and photos of him practicing.
So, the Ducks had their fair share of injuries in 2025 and were busy with recovery and rehab in the offseason. It appears that the injury report vs. Boise State might be fairly clean to open the season.
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23