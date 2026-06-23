Two Numbers To Know for the Oregon Ducks Offense

Heading into the 2026 season, the Oregon Ducks have a case to be one of the best offenses in the country with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore and several talented offensive weapons around him.

That offense not only looks to be the best in college football but lead the Ducks to their first national championship in program history. The last two seasons, the Ducks have lost to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2025). Could it be the Ducks' turn now?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here’s a look at the two strengths of Oregon’s offense that look to guide the Ducks to their first national championship in program history, an accomplishment that a generation of fans is desperately coveting.

Rushing Yards Per Attempt

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Last season, the Ducks had a dominant running back trio that included Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. The trio played a crucial role in the Ducks making it to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.

During the 2025 season, the trio rushed for a combined 2,152 yards and 26 touchdowns. As a team, the Ducks' average of 5.41 yards per carry ranked No. 13 in the country.

While Whittington is gone after signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, Davison and Hill return for the Ducks.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Oregon also brings in Colorado Buffaloes transfer running back Simeon Price, who will look to make an impact in the Ducks' running back room. In his four seasons, which also included stints with the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Price rushed for 470 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ducks also bring in talented four-star running back Tradarian Ball as part of their 2026 recruiting class. Ball is rated as the No. 64 overall player nationally and the No. 4 running back in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Passing Touchdowns

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore returns to the Ducks as a Heisman Trophy contender and the top prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft.

In his first season as the Ducks' starting quarterback, Moore ranked third in the Big Ten in passing touchdowns with 30, behind former Indiana Hoosiers Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza (41) and Ohio State Buckeyes star Julian Sayin (32), who returns to Columbus.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to his 30 touchdown passes last season for the Ducks, Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 10 interceptions, completing 71.8 percent of his passes. One of the biggest keys for the Ducks next season in their pursuit of a national championship is Moore cutting down on interceptions.

Moore returns to the Ducks looking to improve his leadership skills for the 2026 season and continue to perform in Oregon's biggest regular-season games and in the CFP.

Marquee matchups on the Ducks' 2026 schedule include road games against the Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7) and USC Trojans (Sept. 26), as well as hosting the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 14.

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