Three Things Dan Lanning Can't Afford To Have Happen This Season
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Oregon Ducks fans are eagerly awaiting the 2026 college football season to kick off at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos. The Ducks enter their fifth season under coach Dan Lanning still awaiting their first national championship in program history.
After falling two games short of winning the national championship last season, losing to the eventual champs for the second consecutive season, the Ducks hope that this time they will be the last team standing.
With one of the most talented returning rosters in college football, led by quarterback Dante Moore, they have a good shot to raise the national championship trophy next January at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
As recent history has shown, however, something could always go wrong for the Ducks. Ahead of the 2026 season, here are three things that Lanning can’t afford to let happen in a year with national championship expectations.
Road Losses to Ohio State and USC
Unlike last season, Oregon will be tested on the road by some of the top teams in the Big Ten. Oregon will face both the USC Trojans and the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road this season. Not only will both of these matchups present a huge challenge for the Ducks next season, but they will also determine both Oregon’s Big Ten title and CFP hopes.
The Ducks can afford to drop one of those games on the road, but losing two of them will all but damage Oregon’s hopes at a second Big Ten title in the last three seasons and the chances of a top seed in the CFP, assuming those two games are their only losses of the season.
Dante Moore Injury
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore made what was considered a mature decision to return to the Ducks for another season. Moore’s return makes Oregon one of the top contenders to win a national championship for the first time.
Last season in his first year as the starting quarterback for the Ducks, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. In his second season as the Ducks' starting quarterback, Moore aims to cut down on interceptions and improve his leadership skills, the key reasons why he decided to return.
The last thing Oregon fans would want to happen is for Moore to go down with an injury, as it could completely derail their hopes of winning a national championship. It would be the ultimate nightmare scenario for Oregon next season. If the worst-case scenario takes place, Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola or Oregon backup Brock Thomas would take over for the Ducks.
Costly Turnovers In Big Games
Oregon fans are well aware of what happened on the first play of the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers, as Moore threw a pick-six on the very first play of the game to Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds.
The play ultimately set the tone in a playoff game that the Ducks eventually lost 56-22 to the Hoosiers. Oregon finished with three turnovers in the playoff loss to the Hoosiers. This season, in several of their key Big Ten matchups and potentially in the CFP, it is crucial that the Ducks don’t turn the ball over.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.