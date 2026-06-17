Three Things Dan Lanning Can't Afford To Have Happen This Season

Oregon Ducks fans are eagerly awaiting the 2026 college football season to kick off at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos. The Ducks enter their fifth season under coach Dan Lanning still awaiting their first national championship in program history.

After falling two games short of winning the national championship last season, losing to the eventual champs for the second consecutive season, the Ducks hope that this time they will be the last team standing.

With one of the most talented returning rosters in college football, led by quarterback Dante Moore, they have a good shot to raise the national championship trophy next January at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As recent history has shown, however, something could always go wrong for the Ducks. Ahead of the 2026 season, here are three things that Lanning can’t afford to let happen in a year with national championship expectations.

Road Losses to Ohio State and USC

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unlike last season, Oregon will be tested on the road by some of the top teams in the Big Ten. Oregon will face both the USC Trojans and the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road this season. Not only will both of these matchups present a huge challenge for the Ducks next season, but they will also determine both Oregon’s Big Ten title and CFP hopes.

The Ducks can afford to drop one of those games on the road, but losing two of them will all but damage Oregon’s hopes at a second Big Ten title in the last three seasons and the chances of a top seed in the CFP, assuming those two games are their only losses of the season.

Dante Moore Injury

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore made what was considered a mature decision to return to the Ducks for another season. Moore’s return makes Oregon one of the top contenders to win a national championship for the first time.

Last season in his first year as the starting quarterback for the Ducks, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. In his second season as the Ducks' starting quarterback, Moore aims to cut down on interceptions and improve his leadership skills, the key reasons why he decided to return.

The last thing Oregon fans would want to happen is for Moore to go down with an injury, as it could completely derail their hopes of winning a national championship. It would be the ultimate nightmare scenario for Oregon next season. If the worst-case scenario takes place, Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola or Oregon backup Brock Thomas would take over for the Ducks.

Costly Turnovers In Big Games

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) fumbles against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Oregon fans are well aware of what happened on the first play of the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers, as Moore threw a pick-six on the very first play of the game to Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds.

The play ultimately set the tone in a playoff game that the Ducks eventually lost 56-22 to the Hoosiers. Oregon finished with three turnovers in the playoff loss to the Hoosiers. This season, in several of their key Big Ten matchups and potentially in the CFP, it is crucial that the Ducks don’t turn the ball over.

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