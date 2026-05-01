Oregon's Transfer Success Overshadowing Valuable Depth at Key Position

Entering a high-stakes 2026 season, what makes Oregon’s offense among the most dangerous in college football is the amount of talent that they have at multiple positions, a strength that many teams don't have. Throughout their four seasons under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has proven they can beat teams in multiple ways, whether it be through the passing game led by quarterback Dante Moore, their dominant rushing attack, or their talented receiving core.

Last season, Oregon had a dynamic trio at running back with Noah Whittington, Dierre Hill Jr., and Jordon Davison. The three running backs combined to rush for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns, playing a key role in the Ducks' earning their second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado transfer running back Simeon Price is receiving high praise for the potential he can have as a running back at Oregon, as, according to ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti, Price is the Ducks player flying under the radar.

With the Ducks adding high-profile transfers like Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola and Minnesota safety Koi Perich, an addition like Price has been somewhat overshadowed. After the lack of depth in Oregon's running back room in the College Football Playoff, having Price on the roster could pay dividends.

While Whitington is now gone, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans, Davison and Hill are set to return for the Ducks, with a third running back looking to make an impact. Price arrives in Eugene looking to keep the dominant trio intact for Oregon next season.

What Simeon Price Brings to Oregon Ducks

Combat Ducks running back Simeon Price carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Price has accomplished during his four-year collegiate career across three different FBS college football programs gives him a strong case to be the most under-the-radar player for the Ducks next season. Not only does Price look to have an impact on the Ducks' rushing attack, but be a key contributor to Oregon's effort in winning their first national championship in program history next season.

In his one season with Colorado, Price collected 21 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns in four games. Price’s season was cut short following Colorado’s week 4 37-20 win over the Wyoming Cowboys as he suffered an ankle injury.

Averaging about 35 yards per game last season, Oregon hopes that Price can have an impact throughout the entire season. In addition to his one season with coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes, Price also played two seasons with the Mississippi State Bulldogs and one with Coastal Carolina.

Oregon's Running Back Room Entering 2026 Season

Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the course of four seasons, Price has recorded a total of 100 carries for 470 yards and two touchdowns. With the return of Davison and Hill, expect Price to play third string behind the two, but still earn quality reps as part of Coach Lanning’s offense next season.

Davison is Oregon’s leading returning rusher as during the 2025 season he recorded 113 carries, 667 yards, and 15 touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per rush. Davison had two games against Rutgers and Wisconsin, in which he rushed for over 100 yards. Hill also had a productive season, collecting 75 carries for 656 yards and five touchdowns.

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