Oregon Fans Will Love Latest Win-Loss Prediction for the Ducks

Time is winding down before the Oregon Ducks open their highly anticipated 2026 college football season against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5 as the the Ducks look to win their first national championship in program history.

Entering their fifth season under coach Dan Lanning and with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore, many are high on the Ducks to finally achieve that goal of winning the national championship that generations of Oregon fans have been waiting for.

According to the 2026 Big Ten predictions by CBS Sports, the Ducks are projected to finish with an 11-1 overall record and go 8-1 in conference play.

Oregon's Lone Loss During Regular Season

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) reacts after a fumble against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Ducks' lone loss of the season is projected to come in Columbus for the Nov. 7 showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes, which is expected to be one of the most anticipated matchups for the 2026 college football season.

The two teams will face off again in a rematch in the Big Ten title game a month later, which the Ducks will win. The Ducks are projected to earn a No. 3 seed in the CFP along with two other Big Ten teams, the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 6), and the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 8).

If the Hoosiers are victorious in their first-round playoff matchup in Bloomington, they will match up against the Ducks in the CFP Quarterfinal. Can the Ducks get their redemption for their brutal loss to the Hoosiers in the playoff last season, or will Curt Cignetti’s Indiana squad, led by new starting quarterback Josh Hoover, crush Oregon’s dreams again?

How Oregon Wins National Championship

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Ducks have one of the most talented returning rosters in college football this season, and it’s much more than just Moore at quarterback. A talented group of wide receivers. highlighted by Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and UAB transfer Iverson Hooks.

The tight end room, even with the departure of former star Kenyon Sadiq to the New York Jets, has the opportunity to be an X-factor for the Ducks' offense with another potential NFL talent in Jamari Johnson and the arrival of four-star recruit Kendre Harrison.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon’s defense could be the deciding factor in whether the team accomplishes its goal of winning the national championship. Oregon's defense's ability to step up in big games is key, as in their last two playoff losses, the Ducks have allowed 40-plus points.

Following the departure of Tosh Lupoi to become the coach of the California Golden Bears, Chris Hampton took over as the Ducks' defensive coordinator. In addition to Oregon returning key players on their defensive line, including Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti, the Ducks also have cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., and the addition of Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich as the top players on defense.

How they perform in key games for the Ducks will be crucial to Oregon’s national championship aspirations.

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