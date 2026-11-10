Three More Candidates for Oregon's Offensive Coordinator Position

The Oregon Ducks have gone through two games now with Jay Johnson serving as interim play-caller.

Johnson helped reignite the Ducks against Northwestern, with ex-Oregon coach Chip Kelly even calling the offense on the Wildcats' side. Then he faced his biggest test yet on Nov. 7 at Ohio State. Yet Johnson's play-calling dropped 41 points on the past national title contender, while also racking up 395 total yards.

Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson, left, and quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai walk the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So Johnson continues to make his personal case to stay on with coach Dan Lanning's staff and elevate to permanent offensive coordinator. Especially after the 41-28 upset of the No. 10 Buckeyes.

However, new names are starting to draw more appeal for the offensive coordinator opening in Eugene. Including a past Big 12 head coach who's officially available. Here are the new contenders to closely monitor.

Former Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Dana Holgorsen

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holgorsen will be job hunting after Nebraska and coach Matt Rhule severed ties with him following the 24-13 Cornhuskers loss to Illinois on Nov. 6.

The former West Virginia and Houston head coach does bring a strong offensive acumen, though. He's overseen offenses that led the nation in passing. Plus produced future NFL quarterbacks before in Case Keenum, Brandon Weeden and Geno Smith at Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia in that order.

Hiring Holgorsen could have an impact on Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola. Both were in Lincoln together before Raiola's transfer. Yet multiple reports indicate both had a positive relationship despite Raiola jumping into the portal. So hiring Holgorsen could convince Raiola to stay in Eugene especially once quarterback Dante Moore leaves Eugene for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Rams Assistant Kliff Kingsbury

Aug 20, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Kliff Kingsbury during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning can certainly attempt a splashier hire by plucking from Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's coaching staff and lure back Kliff Kingsbury into the college game.

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Granted, Kingsbury's most recent run as offensive coordinator saw a bitter end with the Washington Commanders in 2025. But he helped oversee quarterback Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season of 2024 during that NFC title game run.

Kingsbury is familiar with the Big Ten and west region thanks to his other past stops of USC and the Arizona Cardinals. Adding Kingsbury certainly will attract future Ducks quarterbacks, as they can work with the same coach who produced a young future Super Bowl winning passer named Patrick Mahomes while at Texas Tech. Kingsbury still will likely field other offers.

Arizona Offensive Coordinator Seth Doege

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates with offensive coordinator Seth Doege after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time for a new name to throw in, but one on the rise in the Big 12 Conference.

Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege has the Wildcats at 29th overall. He's unlocked quarterback Noah Fifita by throwing a combined 50 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in Doege's two seasons as OC. Wide receiver Isaiah Mizell is putting up career-best numbers under Doege too with seven touchdowns in nine games.

Doege brings a flexible spread/Air Raid scheme in the desert. But he mixes lots of outside zone and counter runs that can win over Smith and the young Oregon running backs if Doege jumps over. Outside of Arizona coach Brent Brennan, Memphis coach Charles Huff and LSU coach Lane Kiffin are among Doege's coaching mentors. Yet Brennan may have a harder time keeping Doege with the 'Cats 7-2 overall.

Who's Also Rising and Falling on This List

Former Oregon football coach and current Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So Northwestern offensive coordinator and ex-Oregon coach Chip Kelly has taken a hit in the last two weeks. Kelly took the loss in his return to Autzen Stadium on Halloween.

But his unit struggled in the 24-10 loss to No. 19 Iowa on Nov. 7, with his offense hitting only 286 total yards. Kelly, though, can certainly redeem himself with a strong finish and maybe catch the attention of Oregon again.

Time to write off Oregon State offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen, though. His Beavers offense also have struggled even with breakout wideout Jesse Legree. Oregon State's offense struggled against two inconsistent foes in Fresno State and Texas State in the last two games. Dahlen looks like he needs another year in Corvallis.

Lastly, former Florida State coach Mike Norvell is still likely to field calls especially for offenses needing a spark. Norvell is still worth monitoring due to his past coaching ties to Lanning.

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