Oregon Ducks Center Iapani Laloulu Gets Candid On Offensive Line Transition

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks' offensive line experienced some changes in the offseason, but one thing that stayed the same was the reliable presence of center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu.

Laloulu spoke to the media following the resumption of the team’s spring practices on Tuesday. He revealed that the unit up front still has ambitions of winning the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s best offensive line, despite it being a very different offensive line than a season ago.

Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Has Sights Set on Joe Moore Award

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu listens to questions during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks finished as a finalist for the award for the third straight season in 2025. While Laloulu and right guard Dave Iuli return, Oregon’s other three offensive starters exited. Guard Emmanuel Pregnon and offensive tackles Isaiah World and Alex Harkey all left for the NFL Draft after exercising their remaining collegiate eligibility.

Laloulu is used to the starting offensive line undergoing changes since he’s been in Eugene.

“I've been here for the past four years, and just getting used to different groups as time goes by. For me, just to step up and kind of be that dude in that void to fill that gap and connect for the guys, get those guys that’s coming in. Whether they’re freshmen, transfer, trying to get them on board,” Laloulu said.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, left, works with Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“And other guys that involved in that, too,” he continued. “You got Kawika Rogers, Dave Iuli, all those other guys who've been here as well, just trying to connect all those guys on another level. And obviously, we want to get the Joe Moore.”

In addition to the offensive line being a consistent finalist for the Joe Moore Award, Laloulu has experienced plenty of individual success. He was a finalist for the 2025 Rimington Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top center. Laloulu has a strong chance to contend for the award again in 2026.

Offensive Linemen Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu’s Leadership

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu snaps the ball to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning opened up Tuesday’s media availability, before Laloulu and edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei spoke at the podium. Lanning talked about the leadership of Laloulu and Uiagalelei as veteran players on the roster. While Uiagalelei is a player who’s found his voice more in the past couple of seasons, Lanning said Laloulu’s been vocal throughout his time in Eugene.

“I think people lead in different ways,” Lanning said. “And Poncho has definitely always been a vocal leader. I think that happens a lot at center. You think about some guys that played that position for us here, you become a communicator really early in your career.”

Learning From Losses

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

One way it appears Laloulu has led is by his response to adversity. He also talked about what the team took away from its recent postseason defeat to the Indiana Hoosiers in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.

“Those losses for me just really learning a lesson,” Laloulu said. “For me, you just got to learn and go back and watch film, see what we did wrong and what we did good, and learn from that situation. You’re not going to grow if you can't learn from those situations.”

Laloulu added that as important as it is to go back and watch film from those games, it’s just as important for the group to build chemistry off the field.

“You can't connect on the field if you're not doing anything off the field,” he said.